ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Geothermal Conference Explores Renewable Resource in Nevada and Beyond

Businesses from around the world were in Reno this week for the annual Geothermal Rising Conference at the Peppermill. Nevada is a leader in the geothermal industry, and the Peppermill uses the resource to heat the hotel and casino. "Nevada is a leader in geothermal," said Kelly Blake, Geothermal Rising...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Government
2news.com

Question 3 Explained

If approved, Question 3 would change two fundamental ways how elections are conducted in Nevada. If approved, Nevada Question 3 would change two fundamental ways how elections are conducted in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

California Democrats cap legislative year with climate wins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tougher clean energy goals, a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools, and establishing guidelines for capturing carbon and storing it underground are among the climate proposals California Democrats advanced in the final days of the legislative session. Taken together, along...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

The Red Cross urges emergency readiness during National Preparedness Month

National Preparedness Month is September, and the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada says it’s also an ideal month for residents to get ready for emergencies, many of which are weather related. This summer’s deadly flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, fast-moving wildfires in California and Oregon, along with multiple...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Conine
2news.com

Wildfire in Northern California Grows Rapidly, Injures Several

A California fire official says “several people” have been injured in fast-moving Northern California wildfire. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Rebecca Taylor, spokeswoman for Roseburg Forest Products, said it is unclear if the fire started near or on company property. A large unused building on its site burned. The plant manufactures wood veneers. The company reported no injured employees. Evacuees described heavy smoke and chunks of ash raining down from flames near the town of Weed, about 50 miles south of the Oregon border.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
WEED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy