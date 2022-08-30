A California fire official says “several people” have been injured in fast-moving Northern California wildfire. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Rebecca Taylor, spokeswoman for Roseburg Forest Products, said it is unclear if the fire started near or on company property. A large unused building on its site burned. The plant manufactures wood veneers. The company reported no injured employees. Evacuees described heavy smoke and chunks of ash raining down from flames near the town of Weed, about 50 miles south of the Oregon border.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO