Food Bank of Northern Nevada asking for support during Hunger Action Month
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking supporters to join the fight against hunger all through the month of September, which is Hunger Action Month. Hunger Action Month is a national campaign with Feeding America and more than 200 network food banks like the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Geothermal Conference Explores Renewable Resource in Nevada and Beyond
Businesses from around the world were in Reno this week for the annual Geothermal Rising Conference at the Peppermill. Nevada is a leader in the geothermal industry, and the Peppermill uses the resource to heat the hotel and casino. "Nevada is a leader in geothermal," said Kelly Blake, Geothermal Rising...
Question 3 Could Open Primary Election and Create Ranked Choice Voting
‘Open primaries’ and ‘ranked choice voting’ are terms that you will hear a lot about before the November election. If approved, Nevada Question 3 would change two fundamental ways how elections are conducted in Nevada. The first, is not too difficult: an open primary means you can...
Reno Man Sentenced For Conducting Million Dollar Retail Theft Organization
44-year-old Gennaro Canta paid drug users to steal merchandise from retail stores in Nevada and California. Gennaro Canta (44) pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering.
Question 3 Explained
If approved, Question 3 would change two fundamental ways how elections are conducted in Nevada. If approved, Nevada Question 3 would change two fundamental ways how elections are conducted in Nevada.
Photographer finds rare rainbow inside Washington state ice caves
Mathew Nichols was shocked to find rainbow ice caves after traveling to Mt. Rainier in Washington state. The photographer captured the stunning moment on camera.
California Democrats cap legislative year with climate wins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tougher clean energy goals, a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools, and establishing guidelines for capturing carbon and storing it underground are among the climate proposals California Democrats advanced in the final days of the legislative session. Taken together, along...
The Red Cross urges emergency readiness during National Preparedness Month
National Preparedness Month is September, and the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada says it’s also an ideal month for residents to get ready for emergencies, many of which are weather related. This summer’s deadly flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, fast-moving wildfires in California and Oregon, along with multiple...
Wildfire in Northern California Grows Rapidly, Injures Several
A California fire official says “several people” have been injured in fast-moving Northern California wildfire. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Rebecca Taylor, spokeswoman for Roseburg Forest Products, said it is unclear if the fire started near or on company property. A large unused building on its site burned. The plant manufactures wood veneers. The company reported no injured employees. Evacuees described heavy smoke and chunks of ash raining down from flames near the town of Weed, about 50 miles south of the Oregon border.
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
Placer County Deputy, K-9 recover 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Thanks to K-9 Ruger and his human partner, what was a seemingly “routine” traffic stop turned into the seizure of tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. On August 29th at 1:35 p.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 80 at the Maple Street exit, in North Auburn.
