Bowling Green, OH

Locals in the NFL: Who made final 53-man NFL rosters?

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9nN9_0hbeP2lJ00

NFL teams made their final roster decisions on Tuesday, finalizing their 53-men rosters.

14 former University of Toledo, Bowling Green State University, and northwest Ohio area players earned a spot on their respective rosters. The NFL season kicks off Sept. 8 with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

Here are Toledo-area players who made their respective teams.

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO

Reggie Gilliam, FB/TE, Bills

Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

Ola Adeniyi, LB, Titans

Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

Tycen Anderson, S, Bengals

Samuel Womack, CB, 49ers

BOWLING GREEN

Scotty Miller, WR, Buccaneers

Quintin Morris, TE, Bills

FROM THE TOLEDO AREA

Luke Fortner, Northview, OL, Jaguars

Micah Hyde, Fostoria, SS, Bills

James Hudson, Central Catholic, OL, Browns

Storm Norton (UT), Whitmer, OL, Chargers

Phil Hoskins, Whitmer, DT, Panthers

Chris Wormley, Whitmer, NT, Steelers

Michael Deiter, Genoa, C, Dolphins

Comments / 0

 

Football
