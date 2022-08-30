Locals in the NFL: Who made final 53-man NFL rosters?
NFL teams made their final roster decisions on Tuesday, finalizing their 53-men rosters.
14 former University of Toledo, Bowling Green State University, and northwest Ohio area players earned a spot on their respective rosters. The NFL season kicks off Sept. 8 with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.
Here are Toledo-area players who made their respective teams.
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Reggie Gilliam, FB/TE, Bills
Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers
Ola Adeniyi, LB, Titans
Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns
Tycen Anderson, S, Bengals
Samuel Womack, CB, 49ers
BOWLING GREEN
Scotty Miller, WR, Buccaneers
Quintin Morris, TE, Bills
FROM THE TOLEDO AREA
Luke Fortner, Northview, OL, Jaguars
Micah Hyde, Fostoria, SS, Bills
James Hudson, Central Catholic, OL, Browns
Storm Norton (UT), Whitmer, OL, Chargers
Phil Hoskins, Whitmer, DT, Panthers
Chris Wormley, Whitmer, NT, Steelers
Michael Deiter, Genoa, C, Dolphins
