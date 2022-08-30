GA rising stars Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth have signed a deal with 300 Entertainment’s Sparta Distribution

Read full article on original website
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 Times an Atlanta Artist Took Home Bragging Rights
There’s no denying Atlanta’s impact on hip hop music. The Peach City has given birth to some of the most prominent artists in the game, including Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Latto, and many more. As the Hip Hop Awards returns to Atlanta, check out three times a native artist took home a win in a major category, and don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Underground Atlanta launching ‘scary movies’ haunted house
Underground Atlanta’s new owners are setting up a haunted house for the Halloween season in an attempt to draw crowds to the troubled shopping and entertainment center in downtown Atlanta. A ghostly “immersive theatrical experience” titled “Save the Video Store 2.0” opens Sep. 16 in homage to the Y2K era, Urbanize reports.
Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6
The Atlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 - Nov. 6 across from the Georgia State Stadium. This year’s Atlanta Fair will feature returning Midway attraction favorites like Alien Abduction, Drop Tower, Nemesis, The Expedition and many more! This fall, guests can also enjoy traditional carnival fare provided by new 2022 vendors, Sharon’s Diner and Angel’s Lemonade. Tickets go on sale at the gate beginning Sept. 30 at 5pm. Additionally, fair entrance fees, hours of operation and other information can be found at the Atlanta Fair website.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
Do you love live music? Atlanta, Georgia has plenty of places to enjoy live musical performances around the city. This article will list some places in Atlanta that offer live bands, vocalists performing across several genres. There are seedy joints, upscale big band-type options as well as restaurants, taverns and banquet halls that offer jazz and R&B standards.
Thousands flock to downtown Atlanta for Dragon Con
ATLANTA — Dragon Con is back in downtown Atlanta and bringing with it some 60,000 pop culture fans. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in the middle of the cast of thousands who came back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruby Fallin, or...
thisis50.com
Ez & Trilla, One Of The Hottest Duo’s Out Of Atlanta
Atlanta artists Ez & Trilla have been making a lot of noise lately with their catchy tunes & raw lyrics. Recently there’s been a wave of upcoming duos making big waves, fast. One of which is Ez & Trilla. Undoubtedly some of the greatest upcoming hit makers in Atlanta, the stars seem to have the recipe for success. Ez & Trilla have been maintaining an upward trajectory with every release. Their most recent single, “Feel It” has proven to be a major success. It has accumulated about two hundred thousand streams across social and streaming platforms in the few weeks since it’s release! Ez & Trilla are currency on a hot streak and don’t seem to be letting up any time soon. Be sure to stay tuned for more information regarding EZ and Trilla, and check out the “Feel It” music video linked below.
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend to feature entertainment, parties
Atlanta Black Pride kicks off tonight with a slate of entertainment, special guests, parties, and more throughout Labor Day weekend. The weekend actually kicks off tonight, Sept. 1, with Mayor Andre Dickens hosting the sold out “Welcome Reception” from 7 to 9 p.m. at city hall. Activities for Atlanta Black Pride are divided into “Male” […] The post Atlanta Black Pride Weekend to feature entertainment, parties appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Daily World
Lil Baby Meets Stacey Abrams At Premiere Of ‘Untrapped’ Documentary In Atlanta
Lil Baby recently hosted a special Atlanta Premiere of “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby.” Held at the Regal Atlantic Station, the premiere featured opening remarks by Latasha Gillespie, Head of Global DEI at Amazon Studios, Prime Video and IMDb followed by a party next door at Bowlero Lanes.
artsatl.org
Atlanta-set “Honk For Jesus” pokes fun at the Black church, but with fondness
Identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo grew up in Atlanta, the children of Nigerian immigrants, thinking one day they’d become lawyers. While Adanne did indeed attend law school, Adamma changed courses and enrolled in UCLA to study directing. These days, the two are working together as part of their Ejime Productions and are Sundance darlings, with their new film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul bowing in theaters and on Peacock Friday.
Kenyan American Style Wedding in Atlanta, Georgia
This Kenyan American style wedding stuns with a gorgeous bespoke gown made of Nigerian fabrics, gold and blush decor, and sweet details – including cupcakes!. Wanjiku & Paul’s love story starts through social media on their shared alma mater, Georgia State, Alpha/AKA pages on Facebook. Connecting online and then in real life, a bond quickly formed between them and they’ve been inseparable ever since!
atlantafi.com
Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies
Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
AccessAtlanta
Land a job with Hawks, State Farm Arena on ‘Interview Day’
The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are teaming up to host an inaugural Interview Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., offering hundreds of part-time and event day positions with a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. If you attend the event, there’s a...
Dragon Con Parade: Where, when, route, spectator info, more
Dragon Con, the internationally known science fiction, fantasy, and gaming convention, returns to downtown Atlanta for Labor Day weekend, bringing with it some 60,000 pop culture fans. If you’re not attending the festival but still want to enjoy some of the activities, the Dragon Con Parade Saturday morning offers a...
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
The Georgia Aquarium Is Hosting An Adults-Only Halloween Party & You Can Spend The Night
The Georgia Aquarium is hosting a spooky and boozy Halloween-themed party after hours that only adults are invited to. If you're looking to dress up and celebrate the iconic fall holiday without navigating through throngs of children, this could be the perfect event for your weekend itinerary. Georgia Aquarium's Sips...
secretatlanta.co
Don’t Miss Out On This Mind-Blowing Sneakerhead Exhibit In Atlanta
Freehand Profit: Face Value is an exciting exhibition currently on display at the beloved SCAD FASH museum, known for an eclectic mix of exhibits delving into fashion, film, and art! This exhibit is no exhibition, as the worlds of sneakers and mask-making come together in this visually captivating collection of fabulous pieces. This month is your last month to witness Freehand Profit: Face Value, so don’t miss out, y’all!
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club
ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
