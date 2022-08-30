ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

The Spun

Photo Of Sad Maryland Crowd Is Going Viral

Either Maryland fans woke up late this Saturday or they have no intention of showing up for their team's home opener against Buffalo. A photo of Maryland Stadium surfaced on Twitter right before kickoff. Unfortunately, the majority of the stadium is empty. While it's possible that Maryland Stadium will fill...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WJLA

'Bar Rescue' star Jon Taffer opens new tavern in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Capital One Arena in Chinatown has a new business and it will probably be very popular. 'Bar Rescue' reality show host and celebrity restauranteur Jon Taffer has opened his new tavern downtown. Taffer's Tavern is an innovative, full-service restaurant, Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub. “This...
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Roman Hemby torches Buffalo for Maryland's first TD of 2022 season

Roman Hemby decided to get the party started early for Maryland. He scored the Terps 1st touchdown of the season with 12:24 left in the 1st quarter. Hemby appeared in just 4 games for Maryland last season, and is going into his redshirt freshman year. Maryland lined up in the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
casualhoya.com

ROSTERGATE: Georgetown Makes Scholarship Space with Manager Move

September 1st, 2022, seemed like a good day to quietly release the roster for the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team. With the release, two not-so-quiet rumors were confirmed. First, Malcolm Wilson will be a manager for Patrick Ewing this semester, eliminating a presumed 14th scholarship issue. This does not necessarily feel fair for our favorite one-armed free-throw shooter, but Wilson may have bigger plans and it certainly helps the team.
WASHINGTON, DC
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Washington, DC

Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
WASHINGTON, DC
testudotimes.com

Buffalo vs. Maryland: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Maryland football’s season is finally here. The season opener will take place Saturday in College Park at noon. The Terps enter this season with heightened expectations in large part due to the return of a plethora of starters on both sides of the ball. Maryland will kick off the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaydownsouth.com

Embarrassing crowd for Maryland's first home game of the season

Maryland football isn’t Ohio State, Georgia or Alabama; however, one would think that fans would turn out to support their team, especially in the first home game of the season. That’s not happening at Maryland Saturday, as the Terrapins are playing the Buffalo Bulls. College football reporter Patrick...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Renewed push to allow swimming in Potomac River in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People are enjoying the long Labor Day Weekend out on the water. But in D.C., a swimming ban is in place in the Potomac River. A push to remove that ban got some extra attention this week after a famous singer told fans she took a dip in the Potomac. […]
POTOMAC, MD
dbknews.com

Alleged racist incident at BYU vs. Duke match cut deep for Maryland volleyball

Middle blocker Rainelle Jones kneels during the national anthem before Maryland's 3-2 loss to No. 14 Penn State on Sept. 29, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Last November, before Maryland volleyball’s match against Nebraska, Rainelle Jones knelt during the national anthem, only to be showered with remarks including, “Stand up, you piece of trash,” from disapproving Cornhusker fans.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro

Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
tysonstoday.com

Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival

Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
RESTON, VA
titantime.org

Washington Commanders Running Back Shot Twice

On Sunday afternoon this past weekend the Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice after attempting to stop a carjacking in Northeast D.C. During the carjacking Robinson was shot once in the leg and once in the hip and has undergone surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Police Chief Robert Contee said “At some point during the course of this robbery attempt, our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, [and] was able to actually wrestle that firearm away from one of the suspects. And [then] he was shot twice by the second suspect.”
WASHINGTON, DC

