Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
95.3 MNC
Robotic Weed Sprayer Introduced by Indiana-based Solinftec
Robots are part of the future of agriculture. One example of the new use of robots for the farm comes from a company in Indiana that has just unveiled a robot that handles herbicide applications. Solinftec, which has its U.S. headquarters in West Lafayette, is expanding its ag robotics technology...
95.3 MNC
United Way seeks yard work volunteers in SW Mich
The United Way of Southwest Michigan is looking for volunteers for a program designed to help seniors. The annual Rake A Difference program finds volunteers to help do yard work for seniors in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren Counties. Volunteers will rake and bag leaves and do other yard work, possibly including cleaning our gutters, for those who needs assistance.
95.3 MNC
Michigan schools looking to keep students safe
Schools in Michigan are looking for ways to keep the classrooms safe this school year. Last year, schools in Berrien and Cass counties were shut down because of shooting threats. This year, they say that they want to provide a safe space to learn. ABC 57 News reports that Brandywine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Man wanted by LaPorte County authorities arrested in Florida
A man wanted out of LaPorte County on failure to appear charges was arrested in Florida. Timothy Bailey, 55, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear. It was back in March of 2021 when Bailey was ordered to surrender himself at the LaPorte County Jail, but he failed to report.
95.3 MNC
Amtrak makes changes to train schedule in SW Mich
A pair of Amtrak trains in Michigan have stopped service for at least two weeks. Both of those trains travel through Southwest Michigan. WSJM reports that Wolverine trains 350 and 355, which serve the area between Chicago and Pontiac, have been suspended without alternate transportation through at least September 17.
95.3 MNC
Indiana will get high temperatures in the 80s this weekend
Most places in Indiana will get high temperatures in the 80s, a slight increase in humidity, with a chance for rain during the Labor Day weekend. “We’re going to have highs in the middle to upper 80s all weekend,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
95.3 MNC
MSP halt THC blood tests on drivers due to possible failures in tests
The Michigan State Police have temporarily halted blood testing for THC for drivers suspected of being impaired. The State Police have admitted that their established testing process was possibly flawed, which could have led to false positive results. Some people may have been wrongly accused as a result, to the tune of several thousand cases statewide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
Student fight results in lockdown at Clay High School
Just minor injuries were reported after a fight between students resulted in a lockdown at Clay High School. St. Joseph County Police were called around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, but the fight had ended by the time they got there. The school remained in lockdown for about one...
95.3 MNC
Murder charge filed after killing in Indianapolis
A murder charge has been filed against Shamar Duncan, of Indianapolis, for the shooting death of Simmie Poetsema, 26, a commando from the Netherlands, who was killed in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Duncan is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, and accused of shooting two more members...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 2, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for September 2, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Donetta Smith is wanted out of Shelby Co for Unlawful possession of a syringe. Justin Main is wanted out of...
95.3 MNC
Hearing set on whether to move 14-year-old murder drive-by shooting suspect to adult court
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a Petition for Waiver of Jurisdiction of the 14-year-old boy who is a suspect in the death of a St. Joseph County Corrections Officer. Rhema Harris, 28, of Mishawaka died in a drive-by shooting back in June. She was inside her...
Comments / 0