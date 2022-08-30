ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

More Relief: Westwood College Students To Have $1.5 billion In Debt Removed

By BlackAmericaWeb.com Staff
Magic 95.9
Magic 95.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaGfe_0hbeJlQ100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDTbb_0hbeJlQ100

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

More relief is coming to students who attended Westwood College .

After President Joe Biden announces the Student Loan Debit Plan that will erase up to $20,000 in student loans, students who attended the now-defunct Westwood College will have $1.5 Billion dollars removed from their accounts. The 79,000 students affected would have attended the school between January 1, 2002 through November 17, 2015, when it stopped enrolling new borrowers in advance of its 2016 closure.

In a statement on the Department of Education’s website , Under Secretary James Kvaal said “ Westwood College’s exploitation of students and abuse of federal financial aid place it in the same circle of infamy occupied by Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Institute. Westwood operated on a culture of false promises, lies, and manipulation in order to profit off student debt that burdened borrowers long after Westwood closed. The Biden-Harris Administration will continue ramping up oversight and accountability to protect students and taxpayers from abuse and ensure that executives who commit such harm never work at institutions that receive federal financial aid again .”

The federal government concluded that Westwood “misled prospective students by grossly misrepresenting that its credentials would benefit their career prospects and earning potential—specifically by promising prospective students that they would be employed in their field within six months after graduation and that a Westwood degree would make them “employable for the rest of their lives.” The school’s marketing materials inflated the salary outcomes and job placement rates. This is the latest move in Debt relief for students who attended for-profit schools across the nation. Westwood has campuses in five states including Colorado and Illinois who were the focus of this investigation.

Last week President Biden announced the Student Loan Debt Relief plan which will cancel up to $20,000 in student debt. Student borrowers who received a Pell Grant and meet the income threshold under $125,000 for individuals or $250,000 for families will receive up to the full amount. Others who did not receive a Pell Grant can receive $10,000 in debt cancellation. For more information go to Studentaid.gov/debt-relief .

After today’s announcement, at least $14.5 billion dollars has been removed from student debt during the Biden-Harris Administration.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Fox News

DAY SEVEN: White House refuses to explain who will pay for Biden's $500B student loan handout

President Biden and White House officials remain silent about how they plan to pay for the cancelation of between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. Despite unveiling the policy last week, administration officials have yet to explain how Biden's student loan handout will be paid for in the long term. Economists say that since the proposal calls for the government to forgive the lending outright, taxpayers are likely on the hook as the principle and interest are piled on top of the nearly $31 trillion in existing U.S. debt.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for claiming student loan forgiveness funds ‘degree in lesbian dance theory’

Rep Lauren Boebert has come under fire for a “homophobic” rant where she claimed that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will be used to fund “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory”.The Colorado congresswoman raged about the president’s plans to scrap up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of Americans in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week.“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said.“He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border.“He’s the...
COLORADO STATE
Fortune

Who qualifies for Biden’s ‘unprecedented’ $20,000 student loan forgiveness? When will cancellation occur? Here’s what we know so far

Do you have questions about the student loan relief plan the Biden administration unveiled on Wednesday? Please email them to reporter Alicia Adamczyk at alicia.adamczyk@fortune.com. On Wednesday, after months of anticipation, President Joe Biden announced his plan for widespread student debt forgiveness. Millions of federal borrowers will receive up to...
POTUS
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Aid#Debt Relief#Student Loans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Corinthian Colleges#Itt Technical Institute
ValueWalk

New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

College students sound alarm over Biden loan handout fueling ‘cycle of more debts’

College students raised a red flag to their peers on a "Mornings with Maria" panel Thursday, warning about the repercussions of President Biden’s student loan handouts. "If this means that people take on more loans, under the expectation that these loans are going to get forgiven, and we end up with a cycle of more debts, more degrees that, as Jeffrey mentioned, might not necessarily be worth that much," George Mason doctorate student and Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity’s Preston Cooper said. "And I really worry about what it means for the future."
COLLEGES
MarketRealist

Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA

Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Washington Examiner

Biden's close ties to higher education scrutinized after student loan bailout

President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation program is widely seen as providing financial help for the 43 million people with college debt, but it's also a major financial boost to the higher education system. Critics of Biden's plan say it will further incentivize colleges to raise tuition and encourage future...
COLLEGES
MarketRealist

Why Student Loans Are So Hard to Pay Down — Interest Rates

Although some Americans are disappointed in the idea of student loan forgiveness, one cause is high student loan interest rates. Many who oppose loan forgiveness believe everyone must pay off their debts, without realizing that some borrowers have done that already. Just why are student loans so hard to pay down?
EDUCATION
Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

990
Followers
863
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 95.9 is Baltimore's best variety of R&B and home of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

 https://magicbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy