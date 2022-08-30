Girl, 14, is electrocuted by 30,000 volts from a down powerline that fell during powerful Michigan storm that has left more than 375,000 people without power

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted by a powerline that fell during a powerful Michigan storm that left more than 375,000 without power.

Elizabeth Jacobsen, 14, of Monroe, was electrocuted around 8pm on Monday when she came in contact with an electrical line that fell during the storm outside her home, police said.

Her family called 911 and when officials arrived on the scene, they found the girl in contact with the energized wire and she succumbed to her injuries, police added.

Her grandfather Thomas Ray Pepper said 30,000 shocked Elizabeth's body.

'Elizabeth and her friend were outside walking and thought they smelt a bonfire; she reached down to grab what she thought was a stick but was part of the down line,' her step-sister Lizzy Chalupka, 17, wrote on GoFundMe. 'Due to the water and the down active line, she was electrocuted to death.'

Lizzy said she would remember her sister as the 'sweetest, most kind-hearted soul I ever met' and said she 'loved everyone and had the world's biggest heart.'

Elizabeth's mother Tammie Johnson wrote a tribute post on Facebook, stating: 'Fly high, daughter dear. I'm going to miss you so much. I love you...and we will see each other again one day. I love you and miss you already, praying this is a dream even though I know it is real.'

The storm has left more than 375,000 without power, with about 40,000 customers already getting power back, according to Consumer Energy.

Dozens of schools across southeastern Michigan, including nearly two dozen in Detroit alone, canceled classes on Tuesday because of the outages, the Detroit News said.

A line of storms also hit parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio late on Monday. Fire officials in Ohio said a woman was killed by a tree that fell during the storm.

DTE Energy said gusts of 70 miles per hour downed more than 3,300 power lines and that it was bringing in crews from across the country to make repairs. The utility said it expected to have restored power to 80 percent of its affected customers, about 264,000, by the end of Thursday.

Consumers Energy said it had seen outages in nearly half of Michigan's counties.

Clear weather on Tuesday was expected to help crews working to fix the downed lines, the utility companies said, adding crews worked through the night to restore power after storms had taken down trees and power lines.

In Arkansas, an 11-year-old boy was also killed on Monday after being sucked into a storm drain while playing in it during a massive flood.

As the boy played in the water retention area in Bentonville, he became 'distressed' and a woman entered the area to help him.

The severity of the floods meant both the woman and the boy were pulled into the storm drain, and emergency responders were called and arrived a short time later.

Powerlines across Michigan are down as tree limbs are seen laying across the road

More than 375,000 are without power after the storms rolled through the Midwest on Monday evening (pictured: Michigan)

A man was seen walking on the beaches of Lake Michigan on Monday as storm clouds loomed

Police respond to the scene where a woman was fatal struck by a falling tree in Toledo, Ohio (pictured)

They were quickly able to locate and rescue the 47-year-old woman, but the boy had been dragged further into the drain.

Rescue crews then located the child's body and transported him to a local hospital, but he unfortunately died while there.

The storm took a third life in Toledo, Ohio, where a woman was also fatally struck by a falling tree.

The Midwest can now expect calmer weather as the storms roll toward the Northeast.