Jacksonville Fl- With just over a minute to play in the 4th quarter, Englewood trailed Menendez 7-6 at home on a rain soaked muddy field. They had struggled to move the ball on offense all night, and seemed to shoot themselves in the foot more times than not due to penalties. Yet in this moment, they saw a chance to win and led by quarterback senior Sean Wilks they seized it. Wilks would scamble to his left and reverse field to his right and loft a pass to the back of the end zone where senior wide receiver Emauri Hampton caught the ball for the go ahead score.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO