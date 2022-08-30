Read full article on original website
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New fast-casual restaurant coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Welcome Assistant Chief Meteorologist David Heckard to Jacksonville and News4JAX!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We introduced the newest member of the News4JAX team to our 4 p.m. audience Friday. David Heckard is the new Assistant Chief Meteorologist, and he will join John, Richard, Mark and Danielle as a member of The Weather Authority team. David is AMS certified and got...
Jacksonville, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Jacksonville. The Andrew Jackson High School football team will have a game with Westside High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. The Middleburg HS football team will have a game with Bishop Kenny High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
duvalsports.com
Englewood Faces Defeat, Rallies For Win Against Menendez
Jacksonville Fl- With just over a minute to play in the 4th quarter, Englewood trailed Menendez 7-6 at home on a rain soaked muddy field. They had struggled to move the ball on offense all night, and seemed to shoot themselves in the foot more times than not due to penalties. Yet in this moment, they saw a chance to win and led by quarterback senior Sean Wilks they seized it. Wilks would scamble to his left and reverse field to his right and loft a pass to the back of the end zone where senior wide receiver Emauri Hampton caught the ball for the go ahead score.
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg
Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis, at long last, enters Jacksonville mayoral race
Jax Chamber CEO has $4M already in a political committee. The seemingly perpetual pre-candidacy of Daniel Davis in the Jacksonville mayoral race is over, with Davis officially filing Thursday. Davis, CEO of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is the fourth Republican in a nine-candidate field. With more than $4 million...
Mayoral field gets more crowded, likely much more expensive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The field is getting crowded in the Jacksonville mayoral race, with JAX Chamber CEO Daniel Davis jumping in. Davis joins with more cash on hand than any other candidate in the running, but none of the other top contenders seem all that deterred by Davis’ $4 million war chest.
Artemis I launch: Best places to watch from the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA again will attempt to launch its Artemis I moon rocket this weekend from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the agency announced Tuesday. According to WFTV, the new two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. EDT Saturday, five days after complications forced NASA to scrub the initial launch attempt Monday morning.
marinebusinessworld.com
Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park
The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
Lodging
PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group Plan COMPASS by Margaritaville Development
JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Beachwalk Retail Center LLC, a partnership between PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group, is bringing the Margaritaville brand to its Beachwalk project near Jacksonville. The venture plans to develop a 130-key COMPASS by Margaritaville select-service hotel fronting Beachwalk’s 14-acre Crystal Lagoon. Construction of the Margaritaville hotel is expected...
Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: It might be cheaper for some to eat at restaurants
Jacksonville FL — If you are thinking about cooking out for Labor Day, you might want to rethink those plans, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says for some it might be cheaper to eat out. Clark says prices at the grocery store have gone up while prices at restaurants have...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Report: Pace of rent increases is slowing
Renters can take a breath. The big rent increases seem to be slowing down. The Redfin national brokerage firm reports that while the pace of rent increases is moderating, gradual increases may be seen through the rest of the year. Nationally, monthly rents increased by 14% in July to a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Daniel Davis files to run for Jacksonville mayor
After more than a year of speculation, JAX Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis is officially running for Jacksonville mayor. Davis, a former two-term City Council member and former Florida House representative, filed paperwork Sept. 1 with the Duval County Supervisors of Elections Office and becomes the fourth Republican in a crowded field to replace term-limited GOP Mayor Lenny Curry.
residentnews.net
New face for a familiar old place
Facade renovations are underway for Miramar Plaza on Hendricks Avenue in San Jose. Longtime residents might recognize it as the once-home of Piner’s Lock and Safe, the former anchor store of the shopping center. Lead architect on the project, Thomas Duke of Thomas Duke Architect, said he recalls shopping...
Jacksonville Zoo moving forward with improvement plans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced last fall a five-year, $50 million campaign that will bring upgrades to animal care, improved educational spaces, and guest experience. One of the larger projects is a $20 million manatee rehabilitation center and river for manatees. J. Wayne and Delores...
