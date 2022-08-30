ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

duvalsports.com

‘NOPE’| Duval Sports Football Power Rankings Week #2

In the spirit of the latest science fiction horror movie ‘NOPE’, we highlight some of the horric outcomes this week on the Power Rankings. There was Creekside’s 49-0 win over Viera, Oakleaf’s 45-8 win over Orange Park, Terry Parker’s blanking of Atlantic Coast 14-0, and Hilliard’s 40-20 over Famu High. But the question is, did these teams make this week’s Duval Sports Power Rankings? The answer? NOPE! At least not this week. So let’s check out who did make the list, on the Week 2 Duval Sports Power Rankings. Week 1 Power Rankings.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
duvalsports.com

Englewood Faces Defeat, Rallies For Win Against Menendez

Jacksonville Fl- With just over a minute to play in the 4th quarter, Englewood trailed Menendez 7-6 at home on a rain soaked muddy field. They had struggled to move the ball on offense all night, and seemed to shoot themselves in the foot more times than not due to penalties. Yet in this moment, they saw a chance to win and led by quarterback senior Sean Wilks they seized it. Wilks would scamble to his left and reverse field to his right and loft a pass to the back of the end zone where senior wide receiver Emauri Hampton caught the ball for the go ahead score.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
MIDDLEBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Davis, at long last, enters Jacksonville mayoral race

Jax Chamber CEO has $4M already in a political committee. The seemingly perpetual pre-candidacy of Daniel Davis in the Jacksonville mayoral race is over, with Davis officially filing Thursday. Davis, CEO of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is the fourth Republican in a nine-candidate field. With more than $4 million...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
marinebusinessworld.com

Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park

The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lodging

PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group Plan COMPASS by Margaritaville Development

JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Beachwalk Retail Center LLC, a partnership between PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group, is bringing the Margaritaville brand to its Beachwalk project near Jacksonville. The venture plans to develop a 130-key COMPASS by Margaritaville select-service hotel fronting Beachwalk’s 14-acre Crystal Lagoon. Construction of the Margaritaville hotel is expected...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Report: Pace of rent increases is slowing

Renters can take a breath. The big rent increases seem to be slowing down. The Redfin national brokerage firm reports that while the pace of rent increases is moderating, gradual increases may be seen through the rest of the year. Nationally, monthly rents increased by 14% in July to a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Daniel Davis files to run for Jacksonville mayor

After more than a year of speculation, JAX Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis is officially running for Jacksonville mayor. Davis, a former two-term City Council member and former Florida House representative, filed paperwork Sept. 1 with the Duval County Supervisors of Elections Office and becomes the fourth Republican in a crowded field to replace term-limited GOP Mayor Lenny Curry.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

New face for a familiar old place

Facade renovations are underway for Miramar Plaza on Hendricks Avenue in San Jose. Longtime residents might recognize it as the once-home of Piner’s Lock and Safe, the former anchor store of the shopping center. Lead architect on the project, Thomas Duke of Thomas Duke Architect, said he recalls shopping...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo moving forward with improvement plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced last fall a five-year, $50 million campaign that will bring upgrades to animal care, improved educational spaces, and guest experience. One of the larger projects is a $20 million manatee rehabilitation center and river for manatees. J. Wayne and Delores...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast Foodies | This Jax Beach grocery store is so good, you'll be eating in the aisle

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hey foodies!. Feel like being adventurous in a grocery store? Or are you just 'down' for some really good food?. This week First Coast Foodies is checking out a place that has tons of local food items and treats that you may not find anywhere else. That's in the grocery store section, but if you're not trying to shop you can sit in the restaurant area and order some food.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
musicfestnews.com

$9.04 on 9.04 at 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly in the 904

$9.04 on 9.04 at 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly in the 904. The 9.04 DAY BLOCK PARTY returns on Sunday, September 4, to both 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly in Jacksonville (area code 904). One ticket gets you access to two venues and three stages of music!. Doors open at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pickup truck backs into Westside house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
