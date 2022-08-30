ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Suicide Awareness & Prevention Town Hall event to be held September 27

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month —a time to raise awareness of this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. This month provides an opportunity to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide. In the most recent Dare County Community Health Needs Assessment, it...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Welcome to the Hall

Eight new members — representing the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 — have been inducted into the Manteo Athletics High School Hall of Fame. The ceremony occurred at halftime of the Sept. 1 game between Manteo and Gates County football game.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on October 6

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mark Hamilton “Marco” Johnston

Nags Head – Mark H. Johnston died tragically in Currituck County September 1, 2022 at the age of 57. He was born in Norfolk, VA May 28, 1965 and was preceded in death by his father Earl H. Johnston. Mark or “Marco” or “Mark St. John” as he was...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Governor Cooper announces $206M in GREAT Grants to Expand Internet Access in 69 Counties Across the State

State’s largest round of GREAT grant awards will connect nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses to broadband. Governor Roy Cooper today announced that nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in 69 counties are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $206 million of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants. This is the state’s largest round of GREAT grant awards to date. With this announcement, over $260 million in GREAT grants have been awarded to providers since July 2022. Additional grants are expected to be announced this fall.
SMALL BUSINESS
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Candy Drop to return this year

Three-day event honors ‘Candy Bomber,’ Gail Halvorsen. The annual Christmas season Candy Drop in Dare County will continue this year to honor the memory of “Candy Bomber” Gail Halvorsen, the pilot who dropped treats to German children during the Berlin Airlift and then recreated that event each year in Manteo.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson of Manteo, August 30

Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson passed from his earthly home on August 30, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC. He was born June 3, 1946, in Kinston, NC to the late Mankie Harper Thompson and Hubert Arlington Thompson. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Mary Nelson Glass Thompson and his children: Amy Haley Thompson, Elizabeth Wythe Thompson Gibbs (David Cooper Gibbs), and Dr. Harper Allen Thompson (Annie Reese Leffingwell Thompson).
MANTEO, NC
WRAL News

'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC

Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Younce Earl Stanley III from Sumner Millard L/027815001—Lot 1 Earl S Younce/$300,000/Improved Residential. Myers Henry E III from Ayers Henry E III Ttee/013979000—Lot 2 Sec 11 Hatt Colony/$229,600/Family Deed. Colington. Bellissimo Nicholas J from Culley John Luke/019038000—Lot 118 Sec B Col Harbour/$345,000/Improved Residential. Vena Danielle Marie from...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Social Services to host job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
GREENVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Alfreda Buckner Stanley of Kill Devil Hills, August 30

Alfreda Buckner Stanley, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC gained her wings on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Craven County, NC on May 8, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Elizabeth Mercer Buckner and Luther Allen Buckner. Alfreda is survived by...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Town of Manteo warns of auditing scam

There has been a report of fraudulent activity where a local business received a call from someone who they thought was a Town of Manteo employee. The individual stated it was time to perform an annual audit of the business. Audits of private businesses are not performed by The Town of Manteo nor its employees. In addition, the local business was asked to count their cash drawer and then make cash deposits via barcodes provided to them through an app. Lastly, they told the employee it was okay to close the store for the day so the audit could be performed.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Richard J. Burris of Kill Devil Hills, August 24

Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina beach named #1 in US

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

