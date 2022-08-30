Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Suicide Awareness & Prevention Town Hall event to be held September 27
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month —a time to raise awareness of this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. This month provides an opportunity to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide. In the most recent Dare County Community Health Needs Assessment, it...
outerbanksvoice.com
Welcome to the Hall
Eight new members — representing the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 — have been inducted into the Manteo Athletics High School Hall of Fame. The ceremony occurred at halftime of the Sept. 1 game between Manteo and Gates County football game.
outerbanksvoice.com
It’s in her blood: Lavern Davis Parker traces the history of boat building in Dare County
LaVern Davis Parker’s family comes from a long line of boat builders. Her cousin Buddy Davis built sport fishing boats with the Carolina Flair and made sure the world knew about the design. Her father, Vernon, and uncle, Carson (Buddy) Davis, built some of the most successful racing boats in the country in the 1950s and 60s.
outerbanksvoice.com
Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on October 6
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
Mark Hamilton “Marco” Johnston
Nags Head – Mark H. Johnston died tragically in Currituck County September 1, 2022 at the age of 57. He was born in Norfolk, VA May 28, 1965 and was preceded in death by his father Earl H. Johnston. Mark or “Marco” or “Mark St. John” as he was...
outerbanksvoice.com
Governor Cooper announces $206M in GREAT Grants to Expand Internet Access in 69 Counties Across the State
State’s largest round of GREAT grant awards will connect nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses to broadband. Governor Roy Cooper today announced that nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in 69 counties are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $206 million of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants. This is the state’s largest round of GREAT grant awards to date. With this announcement, over $260 million in GREAT grants have been awarded to providers since July 2022. Additional grants are expected to be announced this fall.
outerbanksvoice.com
NC Elections Board denies Hanig’s effort to remove Jordan from ballot
After about an hour of debate and discussion on Sept. 2, the North Carolina Board of Elections ruled against Republican Bobby Hanig’s challenge to the candidacy of his Democratic rival Valerie Jordan on residency grounds. The 3-2 decision, which broke down along party lines, allows Jordan to remain on...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Candy Drop to return this year
Three-day event honors ‘Candy Bomber,’ Gail Halvorsen. The annual Christmas season Candy Drop in Dare County will continue this year to honor the memory of “Candy Bomber” Gail Halvorsen, the pilot who dropped treats to German children during the Berlin Airlift and then recreated that event each year in Manteo.
RELATED PEOPLE
outerbanksvoice.com
Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson of Manteo, August 30
Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson passed from his earthly home on August 30, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC. He was born June 3, 1946, in Kinston, NC to the late Mankie Harper Thompson and Hubert Arlington Thompson. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Mary Nelson Glass Thompson and his children: Amy Haley Thompson, Elizabeth Wythe Thompson Gibbs (David Cooper Gibbs), and Dr. Harper Allen Thompson (Annie Reese Leffingwell Thompson).
'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC
Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Younce Earl Stanley III from Sumner Millard L/027815001—Lot 1 Earl S Younce/$300,000/Improved Residential. Myers Henry E III from Ayers Henry E III Ttee/013979000—Lot 2 Sec 11 Hatt Colony/$229,600/Family Deed. Colington. Bellissimo Nicholas J from Culley John Luke/019038000—Lot 118 Sec B Col Harbour/$345,000/Improved Residential. Vena Danielle Marie from...
WITN
Pitt County Social Services to host job fair
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
outerbanksvoice.com
Alfreda Buckner Stanley of Kill Devil Hills, August 30
Alfreda Buckner Stanley, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC gained her wings on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Craven County, NC on May 8, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Elizabeth Mercer Buckner and Luther Allen Buckner. Alfreda is survived by...
outerbanksvoice.com
Town of Manteo warns of auditing scam
There has been a report of fraudulent activity where a local business received a call from someone who they thought was a Town of Manteo employee. The individual stated it was time to perform an annual audit of the business. Audits of private businesses are not performed by The Town of Manteo nor its employees. In addition, the local business was asked to count their cash drawer and then make cash deposits via barcodes provided to them through an app. Lastly, they told the employee it was okay to close the store for the day so the audit could be performed.
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer
Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outerbanksvoice.com
Richard J. Burris of Kill Devil Hills, August 24
Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
North Carolina beach named #1 in US
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
Comments / 0