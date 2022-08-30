Buffalo Bills make initial cuts down to 53-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).

