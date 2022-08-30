ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Buffalo Bills make initial cuts down to 53-man roster

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBnMQ_0hbeINOU00

The Buffalo Bills had to be down to a 53-man roster by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Check out the full list of cuts the team announced below:

QB Matt Barkley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfVQX_0hbeINOU00
Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

OL Greg Mancz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pj4t9_0hbeINOU00
Bills lineman Greg Mancz (62) looks to pick up the block at the line as his quarterback Matt Barkley gets the ball from center in the second half of the Bills preseason game against Denver Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. Sd 082022 Bills 76 Spts

OL Luke Tenuta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuHsU_0hbeINOU00
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (OL51) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OL Alec Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbFvn_0hbeINOU00

RB Raheem Blackshear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMO7P_0hbeINOU00
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 26: Raheem Blackshear #35 of the Buffalo Billsruns against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RB Duke Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hodyc_0hbeINOU00
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 26: Duke Johnson #22 of the Buffalo Bills gets tackled by Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

WR Tanner Gentry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpq6o_0hbeINOU00
Jul 28, 2021; Orchard Park, NY, United States; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry (87) catches a pass during practice at the Buffalo Bills Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

WR Isaiah Hodgins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjnQn_0hbeINOU00
Buffalo Bills’ Isaiah Hodgins during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

TE OJ Howard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbAel_0hbeINOU00
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 26: Isaiah Hodgins #16 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Brandon Smith #40 of the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

DE Mike Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10feh5_0hbeINOU00
Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

DE Kingsley Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VrGTG_0hbeINOU00
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan (9) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace (20) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DT Brandin Bryant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryYQE_0hbeINOU00
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Brandin Bryant walks on the field during NFL football practice Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

DT Prince Emili

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1KVW_0hbeINOU00
Jul 25, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive linemen Tim Settle (99), C.J. Brewer (98), Prince Emili (94) and DaQuan Jones (92) run across the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

DT CJ Brewer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNGK8_0hbeINOU00
Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer gets the fans behind the defense before a third down play during the Bills preseason game against Denver Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo won the game 42-15. Sd 082022 Bills 24 Spts

LB Joe Giles-Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OMRJ_0hbeINOU00
Jun 15, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (42) tosses the ball during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DB Nick McCloud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1Bp4_0hbeINOU00
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Nick McCloud (38) jogs to the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DB Ja'Marcus Ingram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAIxy_0hbeINOU00
Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart (4) scores a running touchdown ahead of Buffalo Bulls cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram (9) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game UB Stadium in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP)

DT Eli Ankou (injury settlement)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcXkX_0hbeINOU00
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Eli Ankou (51) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

CB Tre'Davious White (PUP list)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjTXs_0hbeINOU00
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

LB Andre Smith (suspension list)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFfwE_0hbeINOU00
ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 13: Andre Smith #9 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his sack in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts during a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' updated 53-man roster after latest waiver claims

The Chicago Bears’ roster has undergone plenty of changes over the last few days. The Bears claimed seven players off of waivers, including offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, nose tackle Armon Watts and most recently wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Receiver N’Keal Harry was also placed on injured reserve as he recovers from ankle surgery.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Brett Rypien won the Broncos' backup QB job

Josh Johnson was among the Denver Broncos’ early roster cuts on Tuesday, a sign that Brett Rypien had won the team’s backup quarterback job. Rypien is set to serve as the QB2 this year behind starter Russell Wilson. After the Broncos set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, general manager George Paton explained why Rypien was picked over Johnson.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Love
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned the Chiefs' confidence

Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco has instilled a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and front office throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not always a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the 53-man roster, but this year the Chiefs had two of three make it. Pacheco is one of those two who made it and he figures to have a sizeable role within the offense early on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Johnson#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Ingram
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos make another change to 53-man roster

This is why “initial” is emphasized when NFL teams release initial 53-man rosters after cuts each August. The Denver Broncos released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and it has already seen multiple changes. After bringing back two players and placing two players on injured reserve yesterday, the Broncos made another change on Thursday.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football: Where to draft Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Will Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant ever have an elite quarterback to throw passes to him in the NFL? When rumors came out that Russell Wilson might be coming to Denver, Fant had to be thrilled. In the final season of his rookie contract with the Broncos, Fant was going to finally get a top QB to play pitch and catch with … until he found out he was part of the package heading farther west.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' salary cap space following roster cuts, practice squad additions

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named among top fantasy football quarterbacks for 2022 by Pro Football Focus

The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off this Thursday, which means those who play fantasy football are gearing up for yet another year. Multiple outlets will release their fantasy rankings and where they believe talent should be selected throughout drafts. The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of talent that can contribute in fantasy in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways now that the Patriots' roster is settled

The football season hasn’t even arrived yet, but the madness, particularly from a personnel perspective, has already started for the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the team had to beat the deadline for trimming their 80-man roster down to 53 players, and then Wednesday was the deadline to get in waiver claims for practice squad players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy