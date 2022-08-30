ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boy, 12, is stabbed in east London: Police arrest one person on suspicion of GBH and another for affray

By Tom Pyman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police have arrested two men after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in east London.

The boy is being treated at the scene in Brook Road, Plaistow, following the attack on Tuesday night, though the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Officers arrested one person on suspicion of GBH and another for affray after being called just after 8.15pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjgpT_0hbeI7M700
The boy is being treated at the scene in Brook Road, Plaistow, following the attack on Tuesday night, though the extent of his injuries is not yet known

The ages of the two suspects have not yet been released by Scotland Yard.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and crime scenes are in place, the Met Police said.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 7537/30 Aug.

More follows.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sickening moment boy, 16, 'beats man in his 40s on Blackpool Promenade then steals his bag': Teenager charged with robbery is remanded in custody as police arrest 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after being charged with robbery following 'shocking' footage emerging of a man being beaten. A 16-year-old girl, who is believed to have filmed the incident, has also been arrested. The video of the attack shows a man in his 40s sitting on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment heavyset alleged member of New Zealand's most feared bikie gang the Mongrel Mob is dragged from his Sydney home in his trackies - as cops arrest three over kidnapping and shooting

Three alleged members of New Zealand's feared Mongrel Mob bikie gang have been charged in Sydney with kidnapping offences - as footage emerges of one man being marched from his home in his tracksuit pants and slides. Elite NSW Police Raptor squad officers raided homes in four suburbs in Sydney's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London#Gbh#Affray#Scotland Yard#Violent Crime#The Met Police
Daily Mail

Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'

The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in

Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Daily Mail

Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'

A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Girl, 14, and her baby have gone missing: Police make urgent appeal for young mother and her child 'last seen outside a Premier Inn' who could be with a 22-year-old man

A 14-year-old girl and her one-year-old baby have gone missing in West Yorkshire, police have said. Annabella Refaelova and her child Robert Rafael were last seen outside the Premier Inn, Brighouse at 8.55pm last night. The police also believe that the pair were with 22-year-old Robert Rafael, who was wearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'My son died attempting same viral challenge as Archie Battersbee’: Heartbroken mum’s warning after her 14-year-old boy was found dead in his bedroom after taking part in dangerous ‘Blackout Challenge’ as his friends watched

A grieving mother has revealed how her son died in front of his friends while attempting a deadly TikTok choking challenge. Leon Brown, of Cumbernauld, Scotland, was just 14-years-old when he was found unresponsive in his bedroom after reportedly attempting the same dangerous TikTok trend as Archie Battersbee. His heartbroken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail

An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Horrified wife reveals how her Good Samaritan husband was left fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of thugs as he tried to help teen after a car crash: 'We are begging for these people to be put away'

The family of a man who was left fighting for his life after being coward punched as he came to the rescue of a teen after a car crash has begged for the culprits to be jailed. The 63-year-old Central Coast man was attacked by a group of thugs as...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Scottish boxer, 22, who stabbed his neighbour to death with a screwdriver in a row over noise then told his own father he 'went in for the kill' faces life in prison after being convicted of murder

A Scottish boxer who stabbed his neighbour to death with a screwdriver in a row over noise then told his own father he 'went in for the kill' faces life in prison after being convicted of murder. Shane Young, 22, knifed Richard Marshall 40 times with a screwdriver at his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Rest in peace, little one': Mother of stabbing victim Lilia Valutyte fights back tears as nine-year-old's butterfly-covered coffin is carried on white and pink horse-drawn carriage - as reverend tells funeral, 'Lilia changed our lives'

Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered on the streets of Boston in Lincolnshire this morning for the funeral of Lilia Valutyte, who was stabbed to death earlier this year. Members of the community gathered for a procession through the town which followed a white and pink horse-drawn carriage carrying the nine-year-old's coffin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

574K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy