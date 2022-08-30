ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Dare County Candy Drop to return this year

Three-day event honors ‘Candy Bomber,’ Gail Halvorsen. The annual Christmas season Candy Drop in Dare County will continue this year to honor the memory of “Candy Bomber” Gail Halvorsen, the pilot who dropped treats to German children during the Berlin Airlift and then recreated that event each year in Manteo.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Alfreda Buckner Stanley of Kill Devil Hills, August 30

Alfreda Buckner Stanley, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC gained her wings on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Craven County, NC on May 8, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Elizabeth Mercer Buckner and Luther Allen Buckner. Alfreda is survived by...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on October 6

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
MANTEO, NC
William David Robinson of Ocracoke, August 29

William David Robinson, 48, of Ocracoke, NC passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed. William was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Carleene Robinson, and his brother, George Robinson. He is survived...
OCRACOKE, NC
Manteo, NC
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Outer Banks Kite Festival on September 9 to 11

A regional kite festival that brings some of the nation’s best stunt kite pilots right here to our backyard. Come out and join us for two days of kite flying fun for the whole family. Enjoy massive display kites flying high, including a 100-foot octopus, 80-foot panda, and a 50-foot fish, and participate in FREE stunt and power kite lessons given by pros. On Sunday, come watch world-class displays of artistry and skill with kite flying set to music, synchronized performances, and more!
NAGS HEAD, NC
OBX Arts & Craft Festival returns September 7-8

This annual show features a superb variety of creations from 25 Outer Banks artists whose specialties include painting, pottery, jewelry, photography, glass, fiber arts, collage, wood and more. Admission to the show is free on both days and there is plenty of free parking. In addition to the handcrafted art, you can gather information about two local charities – N.E.S.T. and Beach Food Pantry – that participate in the show. A portion of artists’ entrance fees are donated to the charities.
KITTY HAWK, NC
‘Shattering the silence around suicide’

Sept. 27 Town Hall to bring subject out of the shadows. On Sept. 27, leaders of several Dare County groups hope to put a spotlight on a public health issue that often stays in the shadows. That will take the form of a Sept. 27 Town Hall at First Flight...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson of Manteo, August 30

Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson passed from his earthly home on August 30, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC. He was born June 3, 1946, in Kinston, NC to the late Mankie Harper Thompson and Hubert Arlington Thompson. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Mary Nelson Glass Thompson and his children: Amy Haley Thompson, Elizabeth Wythe Thompson Gibbs (David Cooper Gibbs), and Dr. Harper Allen Thompson (Annie Reese Leffingwell Thompson).
MANTEO, NC
Town of Manteo warns of auditing scam

There has been a report of fraudulent activity where a local business received a call from someone who they thought was a Town of Manteo employee. The individual stated it was time to perform an annual audit of the business. Audits of private businesses are not performed by The Town of Manteo nor its employees. In addition, the local business was asked to count their cash drawer and then make cash deposits via barcodes provided to them through an app. Lastly, they told the employee it was okay to close the store for the day so the audit could be performed.
MANTEO, NC
Nags Head Beach Driving Permits on Sale Starting Sept. 1

Beach driving permits for 22/23 Season starting October 1st, are on sale 9/1/22. The seasonal beach driving permit fee has increased from $25 for everyone to $50 for Nags Head residents and property owners and $100 for all others. The beach driving permit cost has not been increased since 1978.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Richard J. Burris of Kill Devil Hills, August 24

Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Man drowns after falling off paddleboard in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A man drowned over the weekend in Nags Head after he fell off his paddleboard in the ocean, officials say. Nags Head Public Information Officer Robert Thurman says Nags Head Fire and Rescue crews responded just north of the Nags Head Pier around 7 a.m. Saturday after someone on the beach called 911. The caller said the man fell off his paddleboard about 75-100 yards off the beach and didn’t resurface.
NAGS HEAD, NC
North Carolina beaches see a surge of tourism this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The surge in tourism has particularly helped out some beaches in North Carolina. Though tourism was hit by the pandemic, data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending increased 30%....
DARE COUNTY, NC
Man killed in Currituck crash with school bus

(Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS) At approximately 10:00 a.m. this morning, Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS, Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, NC., Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the 850 block of Shortcut Road for a motor vehicle accident involving a Camden County school bus.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
This North Carolina beach house was swallowed by the sea

This seafront home lost the fight against the ocean. Sea views are at the top of many house-hunters' wishlists. But while the ocean may look beautiful from your windows, proximity to the waves can come at a devastating cost, as the owner of this unfortunate beach house on the shores of Rodanthe, North Carolina discovered. Click or scroll on to find out how the once-picturesque property sadly succumbed to the deep blue sea...
RODANTHE, NC
East coast surfers surge in Round 1 of the WRV Outer Banks Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico QS 1,000 kicked off the 2021/’22 Regional QS season today in challenging, two-foot windswell. Men’s Round 1 bouts were decided before the wind overpowered the incoming tide, but the damage was done by early event standouts. No women’s competition today as they look to make their debuts Friday, September 2.
KITTY HAWK, NC
MHS wins 3-0 in volleyball, ups record to 4-1

Manteo defeated Edenton Holmes 3-0 in a home match on Aug. 31. The volleyball team moved its overall record to 4-1 and are 1-0 in conference play. Their next match is home against First Flight on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Kelley Cook leads the team in kills with 30 on the...
MANTEO, NC

