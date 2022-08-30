Singer Ciara is getting ready to launch her skin care brand, On a Mission By Ciara. She announced last week that she has been working on her skin care brand for more than two years, and was all smiles as she introduced the advisory board for Oamskin. She took to Instagram that she has partnered with Dr. Tiffany Libby, who’s a certified dermatologist. She also collaborated with Yolonda Frederick, who is known as the “skin care guru”; and Jamira Johnson, an MIT chemical engineer with a Harvard MBA. Ciara titled her caption, “Women of ambition On A Mission!”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO