Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West claims popular clothing brand is copying his designs
Ye West is very passionate about his clothing. In almost every interview he’s done over the past few years, he’s mentioned something about Yeezy and the many people he’s collaborated with on the brand. One of the retailers he’s worked with is Gap, and he recently noted...
The Game entices White woman to consume trash in exchange for gift (video)
The Game dropped a new album just a few weeks ago, but it looks like he’s on to different things in his career, which involves making TikToks. In the video he posted on Instagram, The Game passes a woman who recognized him in the mall, and he asks her if she was a fan of the Balenciaga clothing brand.
Glam-Aholic Lifestyle brand is changing the business of luxury
Mia Ray, a Detroit-bred entrepreneur, is making waves in the billion-dollar luxury lifestyle space. The mom, entrepreneur, and curator of the Glam-Aholic lifestyle is on track to bring in $25 million in revenue for 2022. A retired fashion blogger, Ray took her love for fashion and created the glam-a-holic lifestyle brand for savvy young women worldwide. Glam-Aholic lifestyle bags range in price from $40 to $250 and consists of luggage, totes, travel accessories, wallets and cosmetic bags.
AI rapper dropped by label after blackface accusation
An A.I. rapper has been dropped by Capitol Music Group after public backlash. FN Meka, was an artist created from artificial intelligence and is based on recent popular hip-hop songs and looks. The virtual artist has face tattoos, green braids and a nose ring. In his songs, he uses the n-word, and on his Instagram, he made a post about police brutality, with a photo of a White officer on top of him about to hit him with a baton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)
Social media is having some fun with Drake‘s new look. The artist uploaded his new hairstyle on Instagram, which sparked an immediate reaction. Drake has tried plenty of different of hairstyles throughout his career to signal different eras. He’s gone from lowcut fades to the heart-part for the release of Certified Lover Boy to cornrows and now this latest look.
Level up your skin care routine like Ciara with On A Mission
Singer Ciara is getting ready to launch her skin care brand, On a Mission By Ciara. She announced last week that she has been working on her skin care brand for more than two years, and was all smiles as she introduced the advisory board for Oamskin. She took to Instagram that she has partnered with Dr. Tiffany Libby, who’s a certified dermatologist. She also collaborated with Yolonda Frederick, who is known as the “skin care guru”; and Jamira Johnson, an MIT chemical engineer with a Harvard MBA. Ciara titled her caption, “Women of ambition On A Mission!”
Snoop Dogg launches children’s cartoon TV show (video)
Snoop Dogg is taking his rap game to the children in the form of a cartoon series to help pre-school and kindergarten kids learn the fundamentals. The Doggfather has dropped “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” through a partnership with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry and frequent collaborator October London.
Megan Thee Stallion to star in Marvel Comics comedy
Megan Thee Stallion has been inspired by the OG hip-hop heavyweights to expand her game beyond music and immerse herself within the moviemaking realm. Megan, 27, is on track to replicate the powerful examples provided by Grammy-, Emmy- and Screen Guild award-winner Queen Latifah, the titular star of the popular “Equalizer” series, and Ice Cube, who went from rapping to directing, producing and starring in a a number of blockbuster movies, including Friday, Barbershop, Are We There Yet? and Ride Along.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Making Smoke Company and Dutch Master holds masterclass for multi media artists in Los Angeles
Making Smoke Company and Dutch Masters held their Making Smoke Master Class on Aug. 19 at the Tiny Arts Gallery Penthouse and rooftop in Los Angeles. The masterclass featured an artist showcase and artist talk with several renowned artists in the area, including Medium Rare Chicken, Trokon V, VMR.3, Tray Lee, and Augie Ray. The artist talk focused on how each artist mastered their craft and their respective creative processes.
Beautiful 1901 Diary Full Of Love Poems Unearthed
A New York influencer who finds lost heirlooms at flea markets has uncovered a beautiful diary dating back to 1901 that is full of romantic love poems. Chelsey Brown, from New York, is a 29-year-old interior decorator who researches genealogy as a hobby, finding lost heirlooms at flea markets and antique shops and then returning them to their families. The New Yorker uploads videos revealing the histories behind the objects to her TikTok account (@chelseyibrown) and has almost 190,000 followers.
Find out why Megan Thee Stallion went on a social media tear
One thing Megan Thee Stallion is not going to do is hold back, especially when it comes to her music. On Aug. 22, it was reported that Megan was seeking $1 million in damages and reportedly wants to go to court to end her relationship with the label. It didn’t take long for J Prince to respond to Megan, and he posted a lengthy Instagram message about her, and shortly thereafter, Carl Crawford reposted it to his page.
Young Elvis Impersonator, Just Nine-Years-Old, Is Already Wowing Crowds
Meet Britain’s youngest Elvis Presley impersonator who is wowing crowds – aged nine. Talented Cooper Worthington has perfected the sounds and moves of the King of Rock’n’Roll and has begun shaking up audiences on stage despite his tender years. The baby-faced rocker said his dream was now to take his show to Las Vegas and that it was always on his mind to become a star.
Filmmaker Jordan Crafton outlines path to success
Jordan Crafton wanted it, so he got it. The award-winning filmmaker and founder of JDC Films has worked with Nickelodeon, Nick Cannon, “Wild N’ Out” and MTV. In a recent interview with rolling out, he discussed his latest project and gave an in-depth look at how he got to where he is today.
The VMAs are the 1st to make Best Metaverse Performance an award show category
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not hold back when it came to individuality, diversity and inclusivity. Although, this year they brought an element of surprise after being the first award show to feature a metaverse performance and add an award category for “Best Metaverse Performance”. Rap...
CEO Tasha McCaskiel strives to get women employed in media
Tasha McCaskiel, the CEO and founder of Black Girls in Media, a networking organization, spoke with rolling out about her passion for helping Black women be successful in the media industry. After year’s of detours and closed doors, McCaskiel created her own route and platform to help other women avoid...
Accomplished songwriter Jai’Len Josey leaves Broadway to make a bigger impact
Jai’Len Josey wants the legacy she leaves on the music industry to warm a cold world. As an artist, Josey is signed to Hillman Grad Records, the same music division founded by Lena Waithe with artists Davion Farris and Siya. As a songwriter, Josey is signed to Sony, where she co-wrote Ari Lennox‘s “Pressure.”
Author Kristina Forest explores teen love in ‘Zyla & Kai’
Kristina Forest is an author of romance books for teens and young adults. The New Jersey native has penned several books, which include I Wanna Be Where You Are and Now That I’ve Found You which are books with heartfelt, swoon-worthy plots and happily ever afters. Forest’s latest young...
Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio hails the rewilding of bison in the UK
Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio has hailed the rewilding of bison in the U.K. despite eating the animals’ raw liver while filming his Oscar-winning movie, The Revenant. The global star took to social media to share his appreciation for the scheme at West Blean and Thornden Woods between Canterbury and Herne Bay in Kent, a county in South East England, in the United Kingdom. A group of four bison have been roaming the woods for the past month–rapidly getting accustomed to their new surroundings and boosting biodiversity.
DJ Lynda Carter puts a remix on dance music in the heart of Detroit
Serial entrepreneur and real estate boss DJ Lynda Carter describes how she melded her business background and her love for music into successful businesses, including two bars and two food trucks. Tell us a little bit about yourself. I was born overseas, but I grew up on the west side...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0