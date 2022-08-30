ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI rapper dropped by label after blackface accusation

An A.I. rapper has been dropped by Capitol Music Group after public backlash. FN Meka, was an artist created from artificial intelligence and is based on recent popular hip-hop songs and looks. The virtual artist has face tattoos, green braids and a nose ring. In his songs, he uses the n-word, and on his Instagram, he made a post about police brutality, with a photo of a White officer on top of him about to hit him with a baton.
Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)

Social media is having some fun with Drake‘s new look. The artist uploaded his new hairstyle on Instagram, which sparked an immediate reaction. Drake has tried plenty of different of hairstyles throughout his career to signal different eras. He’s gone from lowcut fades to the heart-part for the release of Certified Lover Boy to cornrows and now this latest look.
DMX died last year, clueless Stacey Dash just found out; Twitter pounces

Clueless star Stacey Dash is being pummeled on social media after admitting on TikTok that she just found out the legendary rapper DMX died more than a year ago. DMX transitioned at age 50 on April 9, 2021, as confirmed by his family. News of DMX’s drug overdose in his home and eventual death weeks later was widely reported. The fact that the 55-year-old actress just learned of this has subjected her to even more national scorn.
Lil Tjay gives 1st update since getting shot 7 times

On June 21, Lil Tjay was struck during a double shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey, and had to undergo emergency surgery. The last update many received was later in June when sources close to him said he was making significant progress and was awake and alert. On Aug. 24, Tjay...
Snoop Dogg launches children’s cartoon TV show (video)

Snoop Dogg is taking his rap game to the children in the form of a cartoon series to help pre-school and kindergarten kids learn the fundamentals. The Doggfather has dropped “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” through a partnership with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry and frequent collaborator October London.
Beautiful 1901 Diary Full Of Love Poems Unearthed

A New York influencer who finds lost heirlooms at flea markets has uncovered a beautiful diary dating back to 1901 that is full of romantic love poems. Chelsey Brown, from New York, is a 29-year-old interior decorator who researches genealogy as a hobby, finding lost heirlooms at flea markets and antique shops and then returning them to their families. The New Yorker uploads videos revealing the histories behind the objects to her TikTok account (@chelseyibrown) and has almost 190,000 followers.
Find out why Megan Thee Stallion went on a social media tear

One thing Megan Thee Stallion is not going to do is hold back, especially when it comes to her music. On Aug. 22, it was reported that Megan was seeking $1 million in damages and reportedly wants to go to court to end her relationship with the label. It didn’t take long for J Prince to respond to Megan, and he posted a lengthy Instagram message about her, and shortly thereafter, Carl Crawford reposted it to his page.
Making Smoke Company and Dutch Master holds masterclass for multi media artists in Los Angeles

Making Smoke Company and Dutch Masters held their Making Smoke Master Class on Aug. 19 at the Tiny Arts Gallery Penthouse and rooftop in Los Angeles. The masterclass featured an artist showcase and artist talk with several renowned artists in the area, including Medium Rare Chicken, Trokon V, VMR.3, Tray Lee, and Augie Ray. The artist talk focused on how each artist mastered their craft and their respective creative processes.
John Legend wants to teach you how to write a song

Award-winning musical artist John Legend wants to share some of the tricks of his trade with you. The pianist and vocalist teamed up with MasterClass to teach the art of songwriting. The class is 18 chapters, which dives into the details of the emotions and structure that go into some of his most successful songs.
New music Friday: DJ Khaled, Lil TJay and J.I.D. headline releases

Aug. 26 marked a heavy week of new releases in music. The new releases are headlined by DJ Khaled‘s God Did album, which features Jay-Z‘s latest verse, Drake, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Ye, Eminem, Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Gunna, Latto, City Girls, Juice WRLD, Vory and Jadakiss.
