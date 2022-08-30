One thing Megan Thee Stallion is not going to do is hold back, especially when it comes to her music. On Aug. 22, it was reported that Megan was seeking $1 million in damages and reportedly wants to go to court to end her relationship with the label. It didn’t take long for J Prince to respond to Megan, and he posted a lengthy Instagram message about her, and shortly thereafter, Carl Crawford reposted it to his page.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO