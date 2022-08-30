Read full article on original website
AI rapper dropped by label after blackface accusation
An A.I. rapper has been dropped by Capitol Music Group after public backlash. FN Meka, was an artist created from artificial intelligence and is based on recent popular hip-hop songs and looks. The virtual artist has face tattoos, green braids and a nose ring. In his songs, he uses the n-word, and on his Instagram, he made a post about police brutality, with a photo of a White officer on top of him about to hit him with a baton.
Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)
Social media is having some fun with Drake‘s new look. The artist uploaded his new hairstyle on Instagram, which sparked an immediate reaction. Drake has tried plenty of different of hairstyles throughout his career to signal different eras. He’s gone from lowcut fades to the heart-part for the release of Certified Lover Boy to cornrows and now this latest look.
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
DMX died last year, clueless Stacey Dash just found out; Twitter pounces
Clueless star Stacey Dash is being pummeled on social media after admitting on TikTok that she just found out the legendary rapper DMX died more than a year ago. DMX transitioned at age 50 on April 9, 2021, as confirmed by his family. News of DMX’s drug overdose in his home and eventual death weeks later was widely reported. The fact that the 55-year-old actress just learned of this has subjected her to even more national scorn.
Vivica A. Fox shares why she’s not a fan of Nick Cannon having so many kids
Nick Cannon alerted the public earlier this year that he might have more kids in the future. And onn Aug. 24, Nick Cannon posted a three-minute video on Instagram that showed a maternity photo shoot with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell already have two kids together, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 19-month-old Powerful Queen.
Irv Gotti accused of being a predator after detailing relationship with Ashanti
Irv Gotti is still running his mouth about Ashanti, and in a recent docuseries, he continued to face backlash about his comments regarding the singer. On Aug. 23, episode three of “The Murder Inc.” aired, and Gotti described the day he pursued Ashanti. “I’m separated from [my wife]...
The Game entices White woman to consume trash in exchange for gift (video)
The Game dropped a new album just a few weeks ago, but it looks like he’s on to different things in his career, which involves making TikToks. In the video he posted on Instagram, The Game passes a woman who recognized him in the mall, and he asks her if she was a fan of the Balenciaga clothing brand.
Lil Tjay gives 1st update since getting shot 7 times
On June 21, Lil Tjay was struck during a double shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey, and had to undergo emergency surgery. The last update many received was later in June when sources close to him said he was making significant progress and was awake and alert. On Aug. 24, Tjay...
Snoop Dogg launches children’s cartoon TV show (video)
Snoop Dogg is taking his rap game to the children in the form of a cartoon series to help pre-school and kindergarten kids learn the fundamentals. The Doggfather has dropped “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” through a partnership with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry and frequent collaborator October London.
Find out why Megan Thee Stallion went on a social media tear
One thing Megan Thee Stallion is not going to do is hold back, especially when it comes to her music. On Aug. 22, it was reported that Megan was seeking $1 million in damages and reportedly wants to go to court to end her relationship with the label. It didn’t take long for J Prince to respond to Megan, and he posted a lengthy Instagram message about her, and shortly thereafter, Carl Crawford reposted it to his page.
Making Smoke Company and Dutch Master holds masterclass for multi media artists in Los Angeles
Making Smoke Company and Dutch Masters held their Making Smoke Master Class on Aug. 19 at the Tiny Arts Gallery Penthouse and rooftop in Los Angeles. The masterclass featured an artist showcase and artist talk with several renowned artists in the area, including Medium Rare Chicken, Trokon V, VMR.3, Tray Lee, and Augie Ray. The artist talk focused on how each artist mastered their craft and their respective creative processes.
Members of Destiny’s Child reminisce about strict coaching (Bang)
Beyoncé sang while running on a treadmill as part of her Olympics-style training with Destiny’s Child. Beyoncé’s former bandmate Michelle Williams, 43, said the gruelling stage and exercise combination was encouraged by Beyoncé’s dad Mathew Knowles, 70, who used to manage the R&B group.
John Legend wants to teach you how to write a song
Award-winning musical artist John Legend wants to share some of the tricks of his trade with you. The pianist and vocalist teamed up with MasterClass to teach the art of songwriting. The class is 18 chapters, which dives into the details of the emotions and structure that go into some of his most successful songs.
Snoop Dogg and Eminem literally light up the MTV Video Music Awards (video)
Two rap goliaths, Snoop Dogg and Eminem, got the crowd high (figuratively) during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Leaning back on a black couch and brandishing a gigantic blunt, the Doggfather and Slim Shady...
New music Friday: DJ Khaled, Lil TJay and J.I.D. headline releases
Aug. 26 marked a heavy week of new releases in music. The new releases are headlined by DJ Khaled‘s God Did album, which features Jay-Z‘s latest verse, Drake, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Ye, Eminem, Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Gunna, Latto, City Girls, Juice WRLD, Vory and Jadakiss.
Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman discuss the novel ‘The Thread Collectors’
Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman are the co-authors of the novel The Thread Collectors, which is a story of two women who risk everything for love and freedom during the atrocities of the Civil War. Their paths converge in New Orleans, where an unexpected encounter leads them to discover that even the most delicate threads can be a lifeline.
Tiffany Haddish gets personal with Usher during his Las Vegas show (video)
Tiffany Haddish created friction and fireworks at R&B superstar Usher’s residency show in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Emmy Award-winning comedic actress, whose frenetic performance in the Girls Trip blockbuster comedy catapulted her to national fame, kept that same energy when she climbed the stage at the “U Got it Bad” crooner’s show.
