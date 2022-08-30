ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashionable Scott Parker may have been sacked by Bournemouth but at least he won points for his stylish apparel - even if it meant wearing a £1,350 cardigan

By Amy Kester
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

In a sea of tracksuits, Scott Parker’s sartorial style always stood out.

Some of his choices may have been met with ridicule from the stands, but while most of his peers are in the spotlight for their technical-area behaviour and management skills, there has always been something refreshing about Parker.

Admittedly, last season he drew some scorn when he sported the same ensemble — short padded jacket, down-filled under-jacket, grey trousers and highly polished burgundy shoes — for several games in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDOLc_0hbeFR8t00
Scott Parker was sacked as Borunemouth manager but he has an excellent dress sense

But it was far from ‘awful’, as some described it.

In fact GQ paid tribute to his ‘matinee idol looks’ and ‘Don Draper-esque tailoring’.

Yes, that look didn’t do his shape any favours, but he was a man who knew what worked.

He’s also, by his own admission, superstitious so avoids too many wardrobe changes when he’s on a winning streak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnB6r_0hbeFR8t00
Last season Parker frequently opted for the same ensemble and received some criticism

This season’s look has ticked all the boxes. A stylish grey jacket and a sweatshirt, both sporting stripes down the left arm, are by Thom Browne, an American designer known for reinventing tailoring. Parker brought a modern edge, wearing designers most of his fellow managers have probably never heard of.

However, he does have one high street connection with British men’s retailer Charles Tyrwhitt. Speaking to the brand, he once said: ‘I’ve always been into fashion. From a really young age, it’s something that I’ve always prided myself on.’

Though Parker clearly didn’t get things right in the dugout, it’s fair to say that his wardrobe choices scored top points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MD0R_0hbeFR8t00
The stylish look that Parker went for this season managed to tick all the boxes

Comments / 0

