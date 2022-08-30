Read full article on original website
For a study, researchers sought to develop whether patient-derived organoids (PDOs) can predict a patient’s response to neoadjuvant (NAT) treatment. PDOs have been investigated for use in pancreatic cancer patients as a biomarker of therapy response and for tailored medicines. Patients were enrolled in an IRB-approved protocol from 2017 to 2021, and PDO cultures were created. A translational pathway that included molecular profiling and drug sensitivity testing was used to examine PDOs of interest. From 117 pancreatic cancer patients, 136 samples were obtained, including surgical resections and fine needle aspiration/biopsies. With minority populations accounting for one-third of the cases gathered (16% Black, 9% Asian, and 7% Hispanic/Latino), this biobank included variety in stage, sex, age, and race. PDO production was effective in surgical specimens in 71% (15 of 21) of patients who had received NAT prior to sample collection and in 76% (39 of 51) of patients who were not receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment at the time the sample was collected. Pathological response to NAT was linked with the effectiveness of PDO chemotherapy, particularly oxaliplatin. They established the viability of a quick PDO drug screen and produced results within 7 days of tissue excision. They present a sizable organoid biobank with samples from racial and ethnic minorities. In order to evaluate the dynamic chemotherapy sensitivity profile, longitudinal PDO production from chemotherapy-naive and post-NAT tissue is possible. Quick screening of PDOs can help in the initial classification of patients to the most active NAT regimen, and future development of rapid screening may support this.
