Yours for just £1,000 (but needs a bit of doing up): Terraced house in Hull has a bargain price tag… but also no roof or windows after being devastated in a fire

By Summer Goodkind For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A two-bedroom house with no roof or windows has gone on the market at auction for just £1,000, after being severely damaged by a fire.

The property in west Hull requires complete modernisation and and potential buyers are only invited for external viewings because of severe fire damage inside the house.

Pictures of the house show burnt-out windows - both missing their glass panes - a missing roof and blackened brickwork by the front door.

A two-bedroom house with no roof or windows has gone on the market at auction for just £1,000, after being severely damaged by a fire

Hull City Council is responsible for the property which is being marketed by London auctioneers McHugh & Co.

The end of terrace house is located on Folkestone Street and comprises of a living room, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor.

However, due to the fire, there are currently no fittings in place.

The property in west Hull requires complete modernisation and and potential buyers are only invited for external viewings because of severe fire damage inside the house
Before the fire: The end of terrace house is located on Folkestone Street and comprises of a living room, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor

Two sizeable bedrooms are located on the first floor.

There is also a garden located to the rear of the property. Located off Sculcoates Lane, it's close to local green space and within walking distance of Asda and Lidl.

The city centre and Hull train station are just over a mile away.

The property was previously sold for £51,500 in April 2019, and now has a calculated value of £62,000 according to data from themovemarket.com.

Back in its glory days: The house is now completely empty and has no fittings  
The current listing describes it as an 'End of Terrace Fire Damage House requiring complete modernisation'
The property was previously sold for £51,500 in April 2019

The current listing describes it as an 'End of Terrace Fire Damage House requiring complete modernisation'.

Evidently, a lot of time, work and money would be needed to restore the building and, with no pictures of the inside, it is unclear the extent of the damage.

The house is due to be sold by online auction on September 15 by McHugh & Co who can be contacted directly, or more details can be found on the listing on RightMove.

