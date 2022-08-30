Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO