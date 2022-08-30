Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesungazette.com
Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever
VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Feds accuse California businessmen of stealing $4.5M in canola to fund luxury lifestyle
A federal grand jury has indicted two businessmen for allegedly stealing $4.8 million worth of canola, selling it and using the proceeds to buy luxury homes, multiple vehicles and take trips. The multi-count indictment issued against Richard Best, 68, of Fresno, and Shawn Sawa, 46, formerly of Clovis, charges them...
GV Wire
Feds Allege Valley Corporate Insider, Small Businessman Stole $5 Million in Cow Feed
Story updated at 2:44 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, to include a response from Richard Best’s attorney. A federal grand jury indicted Richard Best, 68, of Fresno, and Shawn Sawa, 46, formerly of Clovis, on Thursday, charging them with conspiracy and wire fraud while orchestrating the theft of cow feed valued at $4.8 million.
GV Wire
Brutal Fresno Temps Prompt New Power Grid Warning. Are Electric Cars Making it Worse?
The good news is that after two days of a sweltering late-summer heat wave that’s creating record-setting high temperatures across the Valley and the West, the power grid is still up and running with no blackouts so far. The bad news: We’ve still got about a week of extremely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesungazette.com
Visalia citrus plant faces EPA penalties
SAN FRANCISCO – Ventura Coastal, LLC of Visalia agrees to pay almost $300,000 in penalty fees from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations against the Clean Air Act discovered at the facility. On Aug. 31, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Ventura Coastal,...
Largest federal grant ever for Central Valley Ag
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The largest federal grant ever awarded to a Central Valley group was announced on Friday. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food Innovation (F3) Coalition was selected as one of the recipients of federal funds that will go into modernizing the local ag industry, totaling $65 million. The group received the highest cash award […]
Industry Week
Extreme California Heat to Shutter Manufacturers Next Week
California Governor Gavin Newsom this week issues a state of emergency as triple-digit temperatures bear down on the state, ordering some manufacturers to cease operations, encouraging electric vehicle drivers to charge at night and allowing ships in harbor to keep their engines on instead of using shore power from the grid.
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
GV Wire
Downtown Fresno Can Be a Maze for Rural Residents. That’s Why Some Go to Clovis for Medical Care.
Growing up in Orange Cove, when my family needed to see a doctor or a specialist, the hardest hurdle was always finding a ride. My mother, who immigrated from Mexico, never learned how to drive and, after more than 20 years of living in the U.S., her knowledge of English is limited to a few words.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
DOJ: Fresno business owner indicted for theft $5M in livestock feed ingredients
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A multi-million dollar theft of livestock feed ingredients in Fresno resulted in two people being indicted on multiple counts of fraud, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show that from 2015 to 2017, 68-year-old Richard Best from Fresno and 46-year-old Shawn Sawa, formerly of Clovis, stole $4.8 million worth […]
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why is Fresno’s rent rising so fast?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s no secret that rent across the nation continues to rise. One place, in particular, that is seeing a significant rise in rent is Fresno. According to a study by Zumper, Fresno’s average rent rose significantly in just one year. The current average rent for a one-bedroom in this Central Valley […]
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
NBC San Diego
San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot
A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
NBC Los Angeles
McDonald's U.S. Head Says California Fast-Food Bill Unfairly Targets Big Chains
McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger said the bill unfairly targets big chains. Proponents of the legislation say it will help solve industry problems like unsafe working conditions and wage theft. Nearly 10% of McDonald's U.S. restaurants are located in California, according to Citi Research. The head of McDonald's U.S. on...
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
yourcentralvalley.com
Almond harvest season in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in...
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
Comments / 0