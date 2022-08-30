Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. – Corning Incorporated, one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, is bringing a new optical cable manufacturing facility to Gilbert that is projected to create 250 jobs for the community.

The new Gilbert facility is supported through a long-term relationship with AT&T and is expected to open in 2024. It will extend Corning’s strategic investments in optical fiber and cable to better connect more people and communities and strengthen Gilbert’s growing manufacturing industry.

Corning will join Gilbert’s Central Business District and occupy a 317,000-square-foot building at Park Lucero East, the newest industrial park in the employment area, near Gilbert and Germann Roads, just south of the 202 Santan Freeway.

Gilbert’s Central Business District is currently home to nearly 17,000 employees and is set to become the town’s largest employment area by number of employees.

"Gilbert is thrilled with Corning's choice to expand in our central business district,” said Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson. “Corning is a global leader in innovation and their community investment highlights the continued appeal and growth in Gilbert’s diverse manufacturing industry. We look forward to seeing Corning transform the way the world connects, from Gilbert, Arizona.”

Corning’s new Gilbert location will build on Arizona’s recent efforts to expand broadband access throughout the state, especially in underserved communities and along Interstate 40 West from Flagstaff to the California border.

"Greater Phoenix is a community that embraces and supports opportunity and collaborative innovation,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "The optical cable created at Corning's Gilbert manufacturing facility will enable the next generation of entrepreneurs, provide stability, connectivity and jobs to the region and improve the lives of our growing population. We're excited to welcome this investment into our community and to partner in Corning's continued growth and success."

Corning’s expansion will help further the national Internet for All initiative to invest $45 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in the United States by the end of the decade.

"We believe access to broadband means access to opportunity – from education to healthcare to quality of life,” said Corning Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wendell P. Weeks. “Corning is doing our part to make sure everyone – regardless of where they live – has access to reliable, high-speed connections enabled by optical fiber.”

The new Gilbert facility will be the country’s western-most manufacturing site for optical cable and will serve growing demand in the western United States and Canada.

“Corning’s new cable manufacturing facility demonstrates Arizona’s attractiveness as a leader in manufacturing and technology,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “The innovative new facility will manufacture optical cable, bolstering Arizona’s existing broadband expansion investments. We’re thankful for Corning’s investment in Gilbert, creating hundreds of new jobs in the community while increasing connectivity.”

To learn more, visit corning.com.