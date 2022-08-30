ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Applies for Business License

In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
TULSA, OK
Cherokee Nation’s hosts tribe’s holiday kickoff

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee National Holiday celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution on September 6, 1839 when they rebuilt the Nation after being forced to leave Georgia on the Trail of Tears. Some of the early events include the Cherokee National Holiday Art Show. It’s an...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Students in Sand Springs disciplined after racial incidents

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district is deciding what to do after a recent pair of what they're calling "racial incidents." Sand Springs Public Schools officials are dealing with reports of students distributing a "white privilege card" after a Snapchat referencing a "runaway slave" circulated. The school...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Tulsa State Fair Needs Workers

The Tulsa State Fair is less than a month away but the fair is not yet fully staffed as it has been in recent years. A survey of online job sites shows that the Tulsa State Fair is posting numerous positions for the seasonal positions that run from September 29 through October 9. Job postings listed cover nearly all aspects of the administration of the fair. If interested in applying for the State Fair, you can seek information on their social media pages or apply directly to them online at their website.
TULSA, OK
Rocklahoma: A Whole New Perspective

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Rocklahoma brings mixed emotions to the town of Pryor. Some look forward to the venue and music while others enjoy people-watching at Walmart. There is also that group who plan to leave town because they want nothing to do with Rocklahoma. Until this year, I have been one that stays at home and often wonders what all the hype is about. This year my perspective has changed. I was given the opportunity to interview the bands and people from far and wide that come to our little town and ask them “what brought you to Pryor, besides the music?” What they told me might surprise you.
PRYOR, OK
70th Cherokee Nation Holiday kicks off in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is back and in-person this year!. The Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees’ original homelands in the Southeast.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore

Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
CLAREMORE, OK
Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
TAHLEQUAH, OK

