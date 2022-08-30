Read full article on original website
thecamdenchronicle.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
actionnews5.com
Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/01/22 – 09/02/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wnbjtv.com
A. J. Massey on his plans as the new Madison County Mayor
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- School Board Members, County Commissioners, the County Trustee, Constable and the new Mayor took the oath of office today at Englewood Baptist Church. “I look forward to getting behind the desk and actually getting everything rolling and getting my hands around what the job actually means day to day," said New Madison County Mayor A. J. Massey.
WBBJ
32nd Annual African Street Festival this weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event is bringing three days of activities to Jackson over the Labor Day weekend. The 32nd Annual African Street Festival will be held September 2-4. The event is free and open to the public. Presented by the Society for African American Cultural Awareness, the...
Amy Weirich to be sworn in as Special Council for D.A. Mark E. Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich will be sworn in Thursday, September 1 as the official Special Council for District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson’s Office, representing Judicial District 25 and serving Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton Counties . The swearing in ceremony...
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
Kait 8
Mississippi County school implementing new safety feature
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Northeast Arkansas school is adding a new safety feature to its high school campus. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, anyone entering Blytheville High School will have to go through a metal detector to get into the building. Officials with the Blytheville School District said this is to...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Woman Arrested On Drug Charges
Troy, Tenn.–During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 30th, Aubrey N. Dysart, 27, of Troy, was arrested during an undercover operation conducted by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office after selling 4.3 grams of Methamphetamine to an individual out of her residence. Ms. Dysart was charged with Possession...
WBBJ
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
WBBJ
2 arrested for Wednesday murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Tommy Taylor and a juvenile in the murder of Cameron Pirtle. Around 1:20 p.m. on August 31, 2022, officers were notified of a gunshot victim in the ER at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. The victim was identified as 20-year-old...
Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue
The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating homicide in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Madison on Thursday morning. According to police, officers performed a welfare check at an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison around 6:30 a.m. after gunshots were called in. A woman’s body was found inside the residence and detectives are treating...
WBBJ
Crockett County schools enter lockdown after threat made to high school
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a threat made to Crockett County High School. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, late Tuesday night, they received a perceived threat to commit violence in the high school. That is when an investigation was launched and the district’s safety protocol was put into affect.
Brownsville, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crockett County High School football team will have a game with Haywood High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Kait 8
New safety measures following gun scare at school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
Lexington Progress
Lexington Industrial Board Approves Property for New Retail Business.
The Lexington Industrial Development Board approved an option to purchase agreement for the sale of property on Tennessee 22 North, Friday, August 26, 2022. The board also began the process for tax increment financing on a new subdivision in north Lexington. The Industrial Development Board is chaired by Jeff Lewis...
Dresden Enterprise
Greenfield Guardsman Relinquishes Command During Military Ceremony
The Tennessee National Guard’s 194th Engineer Brigade performed a change of command ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Jackson on Sunday, August 7. Col. Michael “Trent” Scates of Greenfield, outgoing commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade, relinquished command to Col. John “Corey” Kinton, who at that time was serving as the Director of Military Support for the Tennessee National Guard.
brownsvilleradio.com
School board suspends Director of Schools pending investigation
The Haywood County School Board has suspended Director of Schools Joey Hassell without pay. The action came during a closed-door meeting Monday. The board met with its attorney during the 1pm gathering that was closed to the media and outsiders. The board is represented by Jackson, Tennessee attorney Jennifer Craig....
Dresden Enterprise
Two dead after Sunday morning shooting in Martin
A woman and a man were both killed in a shooting incident early Sunday morning, Aug. 29 on North College Street in Martin. According to a press release from the Martin Police Department, Marcetta Ross, 31, of Martin and Camarri Harper, 18, of Union City were both found dead by Martin police officers.
