Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?

The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
BUSINESS
investing.com

EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister

PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Gold Inches Lower as Dollar Strength, Fed Jitters Weigh

Investing.com-- Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, extending sharp declines from last week as strength in the dollar and growing uncertainty over hawkish U.S. monetary policy weighed on appetite for the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,710 an ounce, while gold futures fell nearly 0.1% to $1,721 an...
BUSINESS
investing.com

China’s Services Sector Expands More Than Expected in August- Caixin

Investing.com-- Chinese service sector activity expanded more than expected in August, a private survey showed on Monday, as solid consumer spending helped the sector weather COVID and energy-related headwinds this year. The Caixin services purchasing managers index read 55 for August, compared to July’s reading of 55.5. Analysts were expecting...
ECONOMY
investing.com

On China Warning, Nvidia Stock Hits Fresh 2022 Lows, But For How Long?

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit fresh year-to-date lows on Thursday after the chip-maker warned about the U.S. government limits on exports of top artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. In an 8-k filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nvidia said it was contacted in the last week of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Yellen says Russia has economic incentive to sell oil at G7 price cap

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday Russia will find it advantageous to sell oil at a price capped by Western countries because otherwise it would have to shut down production, and its ability to restart output would suffer permanent damage. Yellen told MSNBC in a live...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Germany will stick to debt brake in 2023 despite new relief package - minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's constiutional debt brake will not be affected by a 65 billion euro ($64.68 billion) relief package to help citizens and companies cope with rising inflation, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Sunday. Lindner said planned relief measures were possible within existing budget plans for 2022 and...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. condemns assassination attempt in Argentina -Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a day earlier. "The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

King River Resources Ltd (KRR)

July 16 (Reuters) - King River Resources Ltd KRR.AX :* GETS FIRM COMMITMENTS FOR PLACEMENT OF 66.7 MILLION SHARES AT $0.03 PLUS 1 FREE ATTACHING OPTION FOR EVERY 2 SHARES* FUNDS... June 23 (Reuters) - King River Resources Ltd KRR.AX :* ANNOUNCES SECURITY PURCHASE PLAN FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS TO PURCHASE...
MARKETS
investing.com

Next British PM to be revealed at 1130 GMT on Monday

LONDON (Reuters) - The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, the party said on Friday. Polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister. Explainer-Indonesia bites the bullet on...
WORLD
investing.com

Orient Overseas International Ltd ADR (OROVY)

Investors typically pay attention to many industry front runners during the earnings season. In early February, one of the names in the limelight was the logistics giant United... Supply-chain issues dominated headlines in 2021. Since the early days of COVID-19, we have seen a ripple effect across global supply chains,...
MARKETS
investing.com

Liberty One Lithium Corp (LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of August 4, 2022, Liberty One Lithium Corp. was acquired by Three Sixty Solar Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, acquires and develops mineral deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp. and changed its name to Liberty One Lithium Corp. in December 2016. Liberty One Lithium Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
MARKETS
investing.com

No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut

LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows

However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
ECONOMY

