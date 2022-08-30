Liberty One Lithium Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of August 4, 2022, Liberty One Lithium Corp. was acquired by Three Sixty Solar Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, acquires and develops mineral deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp. and changed its name to Liberty One Lithium Corp. in December 2016. Liberty One Lithium Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

