Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
investing.com
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
investing.com
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
investing.com
Gold Inches Lower as Dollar Strength, Fed Jitters Weigh
Investing.com-- Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, extending sharp declines from last week as strength in the dollar and growing uncertainty over hawkish U.S. monetary policy weighed on appetite for the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,710 an ounce, while gold futures fell nearly 0.1% to $1,721 an...
investing.com
China’s Services Sector Expands More Than Expected in August- Caixin
Investing.com-- Chinese service sector activity expanded more than expected in August, a private survey showed on Monday, as solid consumer spending helped the sector weather COVID and energy-related headwinds this year. The Caixin services purchasing managers index read 55 for August, compared to July’s reading of 55.5. Analysts were expecting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
On China Warning, Nvidia Stock Hits Fresh 2022 Lows, But For How Long?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit fresh year-to-date lows on Thursday after the chip-maker warned about the U.S. government limits on exports of top artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. In an 8-k filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nvidia said it was contacted in the last week of...
investing.com
Yellen says Russia has economic incentive to sell oil at G7 price cap
WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday Russia will find it advantageous to sell oil at a price capped by Western countries because otherwise it would have to shut down production, and its ability to restart output would suffer permanent damage. Yellen told MSNBC in a live...
investing.com
Germany will stick to debt brake in 2023 despite new relief package - minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's constiutional debt brake will not be affected by a 65 billion euro ($64.68 billion) relief package to help citizens and companies cope with rising inflation, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Sunday. Lindner said planned relief measures were possible within existing budget plans for 2022 and...
investing.com
U.S. condemns assassination attempt in Argentina -Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a day earlier. "The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."
investing.com
King River Resources Ltd (KRR)
July 16 (Reuters) - King River Resources Ltd KRR.AX :* GETS FIRM COMMITMENTS FOR PLACEMENT OF 66.7 MILLION SHARES AT $0.03 PLUS 1 FREE ATTACHING OPTION FOR EVERY 2 SHARES* FUNDS... June 23 (Reuters) - King River Resources Ltd KRR.AX :* ANNOUNCES SECURITY PURCHASE PLAN FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS TO PURCHASE...
investing.com
Hackers attempt to sell stolen passport of Belarusian leader as NFT on OpenSea
An eastern European cybercrime group known as the Belarusian Cyber Partisans has attempted to sell the passport information of its autocratic president Alexander Lukashenko and his close associates as NFTs. The hacktivist group insists that the move is part of a plan to raise funds for a grassroots campaign aimed...
investing.com
Next British PM to be revealed at 1130 GMT on Monday
LONDON (Reuters) - The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, the party said on Friday. Polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister. Explainer-Indonesia bites the bullet on...
investing.com
Orient Overseas International Ltd ADR (OROVY)
Investors typically pay attention to many industry front runners during the earnings season. In early February, one of the names in the limelight was the logistics giant United... Supply-chain issues dominated headlines in 2021. Since the early days of COVID-19, we have seen a ripple effect across global supply chains,...
investing.com
Liberty One Lithium Corp (LRTTF)
Liberty One Lithium Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of August 4, 2022, Liberty One Lithium Corp. was acquired by Three Sixty Solar Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, acquires and develops mineral deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp. and changed its name to Liberty One Lithium Corp. in December 2016. Liberty One Lithium Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
investing.com
ASX to drop ahead of another rate rise as PM urges the RBA to consider the battlers
It’s that time of the month again. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will meet tomorrow to discuss how much to raise the cash rate. Another 0.5% is predicted, however, it could be lower if …. Ahead of tomorrow’s meeting, the ASX will open lower today. The ASX Futures...
investing.com
No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut
LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February...
investing.com
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
Comments / 0