The chief medical officer of Passage Bio discussed research needs in FTD. "Compared to 5 years ago, there are now a number of trials in frontotemporal dementia that are available and many of those trials are focused on genetic forms of the disease whereas in the past there was often a lot of reluctance to do genetic testing. The fact that there now, at least, experimental treatment options available highlights the need to increase the throughput of genetic testing toallow the whole industry to really advance this.”

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO