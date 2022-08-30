Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge First Day of School Highlighted by Sr. Carolyn Blessing Hallways and Classrooms
What an incredible first day of school at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA)! One highlight was Sr. Carolyn McCormack, O.P. (FSHA President) blessing the renovated hallways and classrooms. FSHA thanks all of its supporters who made these renovations possible. You have opened incredible learning opportunities for the students!. Flintridge Sacred...
pasadenanow.com
Local High School Students Conduct Research with Caltech Mentors
In the subbasement of Caltech’s Seeley W. Mudd Laboratory of the Geological Sciences, three high school students took turns with a sledgehammer to smash speckled gray rocks, remnants of 1.7-billion-year-old oceanic crust. Next, the students slid the resulting chips into a crusher. Graduate student Amanda Bednarick, the students’ mentor,...
pasadenanow.com
Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Announces 2022-2023 Scholarship Recipients
The Pasadena-based Armenian Educational Benevolent Union has awarded scholarships to five students in California, two in Armenia and two in Lebanon under the group’s 2022 to 2023 Scholarship Fund. AEBU Southern California Chapter grants these annual scholarships to undergraduate students of Armenian descent who are enrolled at accredited four-year...
pasadenanow.com
Eliot Arts Magnet to Hold First PTSA Meeting
Join Eliot Arts Magnet’s First PTSA Meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at the Eliot Arts Library. Hear more about the school plans, meet other parents, join parent committees, volunteer for ELAC, AAPC and the Garden!. Food, Child Care, Translation, Community! “Support Our School!”. Charles W. Eliot Arts Academy,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Third Annual Día De Los Muertos Art Competition
Friday, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announced the third annual Día de los Muertos art competition, a celebration of art, in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, Pasadena Unified School District, the Greater LA Education Foundation, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Los Angeles Unified School District, Mercadito Monarca, 360 Agency and Yankuititl.
pasadenanow.com
ACX Teens Registration is Open
ACX Teens registration is open! PEF/PUSD community partners at ArtCenter Extension offer more than 65 courses to help you find and flex your creative voice. Classes are taught by practicing artists and designers who share with you their personal and professional experiences. Scholarship available: Deadline is September 15, 2022. ArtCenter...
pasadenanow.com
The Best Events In Pasadena This Labor Day Weekend
EVENTS ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 — Friday, September 02, 2022. Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. What is Web 3.0 and Decentralized Identity? click for more information ». Web 3.0 is the idea that the next iteration of the Internet will be decentralized where it will not be controlled by the big tech. In the context of identity, decentralized identity will realize the concept of data rights and put the con…
pasadenanow.com
St. Francis Senior Van Stepanian Receives Volunteer of the Year Award
St. Francis senior Van Stepanian received an award this weekend for being the Volunteer of the Year for his work over the past 3yrs. The organization is called Hrashq (miracle in Armenian). Hrashq is an athletic organization that works with kids disabilities from 5-20 years old. St. Francis High School,...
pasadenanow.com
We Get Letters
I thank Pasadena Now for its full coverage of the recent incident at San Rafael Elementary School. The school has developed an excellent dual language program and built considerable local support even as students from throughout the district have been attracted to the school. I hope this progress can continue and that the paper will continue to cover this. I also respect the professionalism of our Police Department under the pressures of increasing violent crime everywhere. But I hope the use of a “protocol” to handcuff anyone in sight when investigating a possible burglary need not always be applied, even when all apparent evidence indicates the lack of any need for this level of control, with its attendant humiliation. I trust these issues will continue as life goes on, and I appreciate the paper’s attention to them.
2urbangirls.com
Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council
Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
pasadenanow.com
EPA Awards $100 Million Climate Change Contract to Pasadena Engineering Firm
Pasadena-based consulting and engineering services firm Tetra Tech has signed a five-year, single-award, $100 million contract with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Research and Development to assess human health and ecological risks associated with global climate change. Under the terms of the contract, the company will provide...
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Medical Research Institutes Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer
Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI), an independent, nonprofit medical research organization in Southern California, has appointed Gabriel Rincon as the company’s chief financial officer and treasurer, effective July 2022. “We welcome Gabe as our new CFO and look forward to his contributions to HMRI’s mission of improving lives through...
pasadenanow.com
USC Athletics Director Mike Bohn Set to Address School’s Historic Move to Big 10 at Pasadena Event Today
In June, both USC and UCLA announced their move to the BIG 10 conference, starting in 2024. Leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten was a move that sent shockwaves through the college football community. A Pac-12 statement in response to the announcement said there was “surprise and disappointment” among many of the administrators.
Laist.com
Outdoor Water Ban Starts Soon For 4 Million Southern Californians. What You Need To Know
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Who Is Affected?
foxla.com
Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’
LOS ANGELES - A new lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims he and his wife run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business." The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa Chow, a sergeant with the LASD who was also the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors.
pasadenanow.com
New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday
Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
thedowneypatriot.com
Sebastian Valencia's life to be celebrated at Downey Elks Lodge
DOWNEY — A gathering to celebrate the life of Sebastian Valencia, the Downey resident who died in a traffic collision last week, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 5 pm at the Downey Elks Lodge. Food and beverages will be provided. There will also be a...
Murder-suicide in Pasadena claims man, woman
A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The dead were identified as...
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor’s daughter back in court today
LOS ANGELES – The daughter of Inglewood Mayor James Butts is back in court today for charges stemming from an April 2016 attack on her landlord. It was reported in 2019 that Ashley Melissa Butts plead guilty to the charges and faced sentencing and was due to be sentenced in November of that year.
