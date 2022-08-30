I thank Pasadena Now for its full coverage of the recent incident at San Rafael Elementary School. The school has developed an excellent dual language program and built considerable local support even as students from throughout the district have been attracted to the school. I hope this progress can continue and that the paper will continue to cover this. I also respect the professionalism of our Police Department under the pressures of increasing violent crime everywhere. But I hope the use of a “protocol” to handcuff anyone in sight when investigating a possible burglary need not always be applied, even when all apparent evidence indicates the lack of any need for this level of control, with its attendant humiliation. I trust these issues will continue as life goes on, and I appreciate the paper’s attention to them.

