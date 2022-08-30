Read full article on original website
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
NEW Flotilla Coming to Animal Kingdom
The excitement just keeps going for Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Recently we reported that Chip ‘n’ Dale, Donald, and Daisy were returning to Dinoland USA. With the news though came the news that Scrooge McDuck and Launchpad would not be returning. At least not yet. Today we’ve learned...
Not too bright & completely unoriginal: Guest climbs up the back facade of Cinderella Castle and posts a video, heralding her acheivement
A young woman recently defied park rules and breached Cinderella Castle, climbing up the stairs that lead to the back facade of the structure and was thrilled were achievement–so much so that she recorded the “feat” and posted it on social media (because, of course, everyone knows Cast Members will never catch you, and there’s absolutely no risk of being banned, you know.)
Popular Disney Attraction Receives Reopening Date!
Last month, one of Disneyland Resort’s most iconic attractions — Matterhorn Bobsleds — closed for refurbishment. When the ride closed down, Disney did not say how long the refurbishment would last, which indicated that it would be a more extensive refurbishment. The closure was a big disappointment for Guests who would be traveling to The Happiest Place on Earth for the peak summer month.
Walt Disney World to Begin Selling “Elevated” Cocktails In Just Two Weeks!
Many Disney fans know that, when Walt Disney was creating the magical Disneyland Resort, he was firm in his belief that he did not want any alcohol sold in the theme park. Even though Walt died before his Magic Kingdom would open at Walt Disney World, his brother Roy kept Walt’s belief alive and decided that the Magic Kingdom would also be a dry Park. Walt Disney World did not begin selling alcohol until EPCOT opened in 1981. For 40 years, the Magic Kingdom remained dry, but that changed in 2012.
Sip This, Skip That: Cocktails In Hollywood Studios
There is nothing like experiencing Walt Disney World as a kid. It is wondrous to meet your favorite characters and walk into the worlds previously only seen in your imagination. But a close second is visiting Disney World as an adult, and experiencing those worlds of your childhood, while also taking time to enjoy some great awesome cocktails around the Disney property!
Check Out These Fun New Disney Parks Voices on TiktTok!
Calling all TikTokers!!!! Disney Parks has added a bit of fun to your Spooky Season videos! It seems you can now add the voices of Madam Leota, The Ghost Host, and a “Disney Pirate” to your text-to-speech, which is super exciting!. Using the new voices is super easy...
Dinoland USA’s Backstory Proves It’s NOT Actually the Worst!
Dinoland USA: You either love it, or you hate it (and let’s be honest, you probably hate it). It’s consistently rated the least popular themed land at Walt Disney World. I’ll admit it: I used to be a Dinoland USA hater too. I found it to lack originality and seemed cheap. I should have had more faith in Disney’s Imagineering. Its cheesy roadside carnival look is entirely on purpose. The backstory is absolutely perfect, and now that I know it, it’s completely changed my outlook on the whole themed land. In my mind it has gone from one of the worst themes to one of the best! Check out the backstory for yourself and see if it doesn’t change your opinion too. As promised in a previous article, what follows is the official backstory retold in my own words:
Unofficial Guide to Disneyland Paris
Bonjour Disney fans! If you are planning a trip to Disneyland Paris, this article will have you covered with the tips, hacks, and details you’ll want to know. Welcome to our unofficial guide to Disneyland Paris. This guide will give you big-picture ideas about how to plan a vacation at Disneyland Paris while answering some of your biggest questions.
Dining for Cheap in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
One of the most expensive parts of a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is dining, and Guests might be surprised at just how much basic items like water bottles can cost, in addition to actual snacks and meals. While it is definitely easy to splurge on dining experiences, it is also possible to keep food costs down by planning ahead and enjoying cheaper, typically quick-service options throughout the Disney Parks. It is definitely possible in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where Guests can enjoy three full meals a day plus two snacks for under fifty dollars a person, so long as they plan and only focus on quick-service locations.
Disney Surprises With Massive Donations
Disney has always been passionate about giving back. From their conservation programs to programs to help teachers, community outreach and making the world a better place have always been at the forefront of company culture. Recently they have given a considerable amount of money to help feed the hungry in both Orlando and Anaheim.
Hello Fall, Good Bye Summer Crowds!
It’s time to do a happy dance because our favorite time of year in the parks is here! We’re going to let you in on one of Disney Fan’s worst-kept secrets: as soon as school starts, crowds drop off dramatically. So dramatically in fact that this is the only time of year my “Disney Grump” husband will go. This year is no different, despite Post-Pandemic demand driving crowds.
Eat Like a King: A Dinner Review of Cinderella’s Royal Table
When someone says Walt Disney World- what image comes to your mind? Most of us would have to say we picture Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom. I remember my first trip there and the disappointment of realizing that I could not fulfill my dream of walking into the castle and looking out over the Magic Kingdom. If you or your kids also dream of going into Cinderella Castle, you must grab one of the signature dining reservations in Walt Disney World- Cinderella’s Royal Table.
Disney Settles ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Copyright Lawsuit
One of Disney’s most successful live-action franchises is, easily, Pirates of the Caribbean. The films — the first of which was released in 2003 — starred Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, and Kiera Knightly as Elizabeth Swann. The films were full of action and comedy, and the first was so successful that Disney created 4 more. Captain Jack, along with Captain Barbossa, were also incorporated into the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
