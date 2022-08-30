Dinoland USA: You either love it, or you hate it (and let’s be honest, you probably hate it). It’s consistently rated the least popular themed land at Walt Disney World. I’ll admit it: I used to be a Dinoland USA hater too. I found it to lack originality and seemed cheap. I should have had more faith in Disney’s Imagineering. Its cheesy roadside carnival look is entirely on purpose. The backstory is absolutely perfect, and now that I know it, it’s completely changed my outlook on the whole themed land. In my mind it has gone from one of the worst themes to one of the best! Check out the backstory for yourself and see if it doesn’t change your opinion too. As promised in a previous article, what follows is the official backstory retold in my own words:

