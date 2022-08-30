ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Werner scores hat trick for Leipzig in win in German Cup

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACbPU_0hbdq5Iy00
Christopher Trimmel, left, fights for the ball against RB Leipzig's Timo Werner during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and RB Leipzig in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug.20, 2022. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Timo Werner scored a first-half hat trick as Leipzig started its defense of the German Cup with an 8-0 rout of amateur team Teutonia Ottensen on Tuesday.

The Germany striker also had a hand in the other goal before the break, scored by André Silva, as Leipzig went into halftime leading 4-0.

Silva added a second before further strikes by Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo at Red Bull Arena.

Hamburg-based Ottensen, which plays in Germany’s fourth tier, was originally supposed to host the match but was forced to look for an alternative venue as its own stadium uses artificial grass.

Ottensen eventually settled on hosting the match in Dessau but vandals destroyed the grass at the Paul-Greifzu-Stadion with a suspected chemical substance last week, making the surface unplayable. The German soccer federation said it had no option but to host the game in Leipzig.

Leipzig beat Freiburg in a penalty shootout in last season’s final to claim a first major title in the club’s short history.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Belgium’s Vertonghen, Batshuayi transfer clubs ahead of WCup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium teammates Jan Vertonghen and Michy Batshuayi were on the move Friday leaving Champions League teams to join new clubs ahead of the World Cup. Vertonghen moved home to join Anderlecht and prepare to play in the Belgian league for the first time at age 35. Anderlecht said the veteran defender signed a two-year deal.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

FIFA, UEFA denounce shooting attack at Turkish soccer office

ISTANBUL (AP) — FIFA and UEFA on Friday condemned a shooting incident at the headquarters of the Turkish soccer association during a board meeting. Turkish media reported at least seven bullets were fired at the building in Istanbul on Thursday before the shooters escaped in a waiting vehicle. No injuries were reported.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy