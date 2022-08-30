Read full article on original website
Related
arkansastechnews.com
ATU, Textbook Brokers to Begin New Partnership
Arkansas Tech University and Textbook Brokers will enter into a bookstore services contract to serve ATU students, faculty and staff beginning Oct. 1, 2022. Operating from its location at 1400 N. Arkansas Ave. in Russellville, Textbook Brokers is coordinating with the ATU Office of Student Accounts and the ATU Office of Information Systems to ensure a seamless transition. This will include Textbook Brokers facilitating the return of any rented textbooks at the end of the fall 2022 semester and coordination with ATU faculty members to ensure selected textbooks are available for the spring 2023 semester. Virtual training for the faculty portal will be conducted in September.
arkansastechnews.com
Focus on Leadership Supplements Students’ Experience
Twenty-one Arkansas Tech University students are members of the Dr. Mary B. Gunter Emerging Leaders Living Learning Community (LLC) for fall 2022. The LLC is available to ATU students who are pursuing the leadership studies minor. Required courses to complete the minor focus on an introduction to leadership, ethical decision...
arkansastechnews.com
Arkansas Tech Conducts Test of ATU Alert System
The Arkansas Tech University Department of Public Safety is conducting a test of the ATU Alert system on Thursday, Sept. 1. “This is only a test of the ATU Alert system,” said Heath Whorton, emergency manager in the Arkansas Tech Department of Public Safety. “The ATU Alert system allows Arkansas Tech University to notify participating students and employees when emergency situations arise on campus.”
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family, friends of Cabot bull rider injured in June holding benefit event Sept. 3
For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
247Sports
Texas A&M offers junior DL TJ Lindsey out of Arkansas
Texas A&M is about to kick off its season as the team hosts Sam Houston on Saturday morning. But, 24 hours away, the staff is still focused on recruiting as well. On Friday morning, the Aggies extended a new offer for the class of 2024. This one went to Bryant, Ark. defensive lineman TJ Lindsey.
Maumelle rolls over Batesville, 35-0
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Braeden Botts MAUMELLE — It took a missed extra point by Sylvan Hills in overtime last week for Maumelle to clinch the first victory of the Brian Maupin era, but it was the defense and special teams that set the tone Thursday night as those two units scored ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess transfers to Benton; 2024 5-star recruit to UOV to UA this weekend
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2025 Arkansas offer Terrion Burgess has relocated to central Arkansas and will play his sophomore high school season in 2022-23 at Benton, according to sources. Burgess (6-8 wing) — he played his freshman campaign in ’21-22 at Marion — was the first player from the...
Ozark Sports Zone
No. 5 Missouri State tops Central Arkansas in season-opener
CONWAY, Ark. – Missouri State used an efficient offensive attack and a rugged defensive performance to put away Central Arkansas, 27-14, here Thursday in the season opener for both clubs. No. 5-ranked Missouri State racked up 356 total yards with quarterback Jason Shelley completing 18-of-30 attempts for 266 yards...
bestofarkansassports.com
Bobby Petrino’s Pre-Homecoming Trip to the Natural State Highlights Arkansas Ties in Week 1 Slate
A little more than two weeks before his homecoming in Fayetteville, Bobby Petrino was back in the Natural State and roaming a college football sideline Thursday night. The former Arkansas football coach began his third season as Missouri State’s head coach with a road trip to Conway, Ark., and returned home with a 27-14 win over Central Arkansas at Estes Stadium.
How new public transit will help Conway residents
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas gas prices lowest in nation going into 3-day weekend
Good news on fuel prices for Arkansas drivers as the state moves into a 3-day weekend.
KATV
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
New public transit service coming to Conway
CONWAY, Ark. — Rock Region METRO teamed up with the City of Conway to launch a public microtransit service zone called METRO Connect Conway in late October. They will be hosting two public information meetings on Tuesday, September 13. from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., and Wednesday, September 14, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Conway City Hall.
Jalopnik
Small-Town Arkansas Police Department Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets
It’s often said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what about the road to heaven in this story? It’s apparently paved with speeding tickets. The police department of a small Arkansas town has been banned from writing speeding tickets for an entire year after smashing through the state’s percentage limit on municipal revenue raised from traffic citations.
Autoblog
Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many
Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
Arkansas man sentenced to life after raping minor 'over 300 times'
MORRILTON, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from Jan. 2020.) An Arkansas man was found guilty for the rape of a minor on Thursday, according to the Morrilton Police Department. Authorities said that Michael Driver was sentenced to life in prison for rape and received an additional...
KHBS
Surveillance video provides more insight into Crawford County violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Surveillance video, matched with eyewitness video, shows the altercation lasted less than one minute in the violent arrest of Randal Worcester by Crawford County deputies and Mulberry police. "What that video sheds more light on is, one, how long Randal was on the ground being...
Comments / 0