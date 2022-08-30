Arkansas Tech University and Textbook Brokers will enter into a bookstore services contract to serve ATU students, faculty and staff beginning Oct. 1, 2022. Operating from its location at 1400 N. Arkansas Ave. in Russellville, Textbook Brokers is coordinating with the ATU Office of Student Accounts and the ATU Office of Information Systems to ensure a seamless transition. This will include Textbook Brokers facilitating the return of any rented textbooks at the end of the fall 2022 semester and coordination with ATU faculty members to ensure selected textbooks are available for the spring 2023 semester. Virtual training for the faculty portal will be conducted in September.

RUSSELLVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO