Russellville, AR

arkansastechnews.com

ATU, Textbook Brokers to Begin New Partnership

Arkansas Tech University and Textbook Brokers will enter into a bookstore services contract to serve ATU students, faculty and staff beginning Oct. 1, 2022. Operating from its location at 1400 N. Arkansas Ave. in Russellville, Textbook Brokers is coordinating with the ATU Office of Student Accounts and the ATU Office of Information Systems to ensure a seamless transition. This will include Textbook Brokers facilitating the return of any rented textbooks at the end of the fall 2022 semester and coordination with ATU faculty members to ensure selected textbooks are available for the spring 2023 semester. Virtual training for the faculty portal will be conducted in September.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Focus on Leadership Supplements Students’ Experience

Twenty-one Arkansas Tech University students are members of the Dr. Mary B. Gunter Emerging Leaders Living Learning Community (LLC) for fall 2022. The LLC is available to ATU students who are pursuing the leadership studies minor. Required courses to complete the minor focus on an introduction to leadership, ethical decision...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Arkansas Tech Conducts Test of ATU Alert System

The Arkansas Tech University Department of Public Safety is conducting a test of the ATU Alert system on Thursday, Sept. 1. “This is only a test of the ATU Alert system,” said Heath Whorton, emergency manager in the Arkansas Tech Department of Public Safety. “The ATU Alert system allows Arkansas Tech University to notify participating students and employees when emergency situations arise on campus.”
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
Russellville, AR
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
247Sports

Texas A&M offers junior DL TJ Lindsey out of Arkansas

Texas A&M is about to kick off its season as the team hosts Sam Houston on Saturday morning. But, 24 hours away, the staff is still focused on recruiting as well. On Friday morning, the Aggies extended a new offer for the class of 2024. This one went to Bryant, Ark. defensive lineman TJ Lindsey.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Scorebook Live

Maumelle rolls over Batesville, 35-0

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Braeden Botts  MAUMELLE — It took a missed extra point by Sylvan Hills in overtime last week for Maumelle to clinch the first victory of the Brian Maupin era, but it was the defense and special teams that set the tone Thursday night as those two units scored ...
MAUMELLE, AR
Ozark Sports Zone

No. 5 Missouri State tops Central Arkansas in season-opener

CONWAY, Ark. – Missouri State used an efficient offensive attack and a rugged defensive performance to put away Central Arkansas, 27-14, here Thursday in the season opener for both clubs. No. 5-ranked Missouri State racked up 356 total yards with quarterback Jason Shelley completing 18-of-30 attempts for 266 yards...
CONWAY, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Bobby Petrino’s Pre-Homecoming Trip to the Natural State Highlights Arkansas Ties in Week 1 Slate

A little more than two weeks before his homecoming in Fayetteville, Bobby Petrino was back in the Natural State and roaming a college football sideline Thursday night. The former Arkansas football coach began his third season as Missouri State’s head coach with a road trip to Conway, Ark., and returned home with a 27-14 win over Central Arkansas at Estes Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

How new public transit will help Conway residents

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

New public transit service coming to Conway

Jalopnik

Small-Town Arkansas Police Department Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets

It’s often said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what about the road to heaven in this story? It’s apparently paved with speeding tickets. The police department of a small Arkansas town has been banned from writing speeding tickets for an entire year after smashing through the state’s percentage limit on municipal revenue raised from traffic citations.
MENIFEE, AR
Autoblog

Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many

