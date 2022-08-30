Ever since the pandemic started, midweek ridership on BART has, frankly, been dismal. But things are looking up, if even slightly. This past Tuesday, daily ridership finally creeped past 156,000. While only 38% of what BART had originally projected, it was the largest ridership day since the Warriors parade in June and the second largest since March 2020. Trying to get even more people to ride the rails, BART is offering 50% off all Clipper Card fares for the entire month of September. BART says this promotion is to celebrate their 50th Anniversary in 2022, so I guess we’re not supposed to tell you they actually ran the same exact promotion in September of last year as well.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO