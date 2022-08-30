ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

allongeorgia.com

Evans County: Boat Ramp on Canoochee River Closure in September

The Evans County Boat Ramp, located at S.R. 169 on the Canoochee River (coordinates 32.202208, -81.953786), will close for construction in mid-to-late September 2022 to replace existing ramp and rework the parking area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. It is expected to be closed for an estimated 6 weeks.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Water outage to impact portions of Pooler into Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Water will be temporarily unavailable in select parts of Pooler starting on Thursday night. Beginning Sep. 1 at 11 p.m. until Sep. 2 at 6 a.m., there will be a water outage in Pooler in the areas east of I-95 along Hwy 80, to include JCB up to Pine Barren Rd. […]
POOLER, GA
Grice Connect

Circle K lowers gas .40 per gallon for three hours Thursday

Grice Connect followers saw prices fall on our ranking of lowest gas prices in Statesboro at the Circle K’s on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and headed over for savings. Every morning at 5:30 am we share a goodmorning story that includes a picture of the day, local weather, local sports scores and the lowest gas prices in town.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Wynn encourages early planning as Atlantic Tropical Systems become more active

Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety and EMA Director issued an alert this morning to make citizens aware of several tropical systems in the Atlantic they are monitoring. One of the systems pictured above in red has a high probability of development. Wynn encourages citizens to continue monitoring this system as the Labor Day holiday approaches.
Grice Connect

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project now complete

The final 12.5-mile section of the Parkway construction project, the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project, is now complete. “This project is the culmination of many years of planning and coordination by the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and the Georgia Ports, as well as anticipation from the local community,” said state transportation board secretary Ann R. Purcell.
GEORGIA STATE
Aiken Standard

U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River seeks applicants for jobs

Students and recent college graduates looking for a job in natural resources are in luck because the U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River is hiring. Job positions to fill include work in natural resources, rangeland management, wildlife biology, botany and biological sciences, a media release from the U.S. Forest Service said. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Local law enforcement officers host annual road safety campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Law enforcement officers from South Carolina and Georgia met at the Savannah Civic Center on Thursday for the 31st annual "Hands Across the Border" campaign. Hands Across the Border is a week-long road safety education and enforcement campaign intended to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Anger is not a strategy for Lady’s Island

On August 22, County Council’s Public Facilities Committee sprang a surprise: it wants to widen the Sea Island Parkway to four lanes, from the Woods Memorial Bridge to Walmart. Entirely ignoring what’s laid out in the Lady’s Island Plan, the idea is a bad one: four lanes along this...
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SLED conducts search along Hampton County highway

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were seen searching an area along a Hampton County highway in the Varnville area on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses described seeing more than a dozen vehicles belonging to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the Almeda community off Highway 278, not far from a property owned by the Murdaugh […]
VARNVILLE, SC
WJCL

GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Metter Animal Shelter closed until further notice

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Metter Animal Shelter has shut its doors until further notice. In a Facebook post, the shelter attributes the closure to COVID. There’s no word on when the shelter will reopen. In the meantime, anyone with animal control issues should contact Metter City Hall at 912-685-2527.
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

Poppell Farms reveals 2022 corn maze

ODUM, Ga. (WTOC) - If you want to take a drive you could check out some family fun in Wayne County. The annual corn maze returns to Poppell Farms a month from Thursday. But WTOC got a sneak peak at this year’s design!
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of an Augusta man who was found dead in Waynesboro. Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Augusta, was taken into custody Friday by Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the US Marshals. Williams is being charged...
AUGUSTA, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

