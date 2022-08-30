Read full article on original website
Evans County: Boat Ramp on Canoochee River Closure in September
The Evans County Boat Ramp, located at S.R. 169 on the Canoochee River (coordinates 32.202208, -81.953786), will close for construction in mid-to-late September 2022 to replace existing ramp and rework the parking area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. It is expected to be closed for an estimated 6 weeks.
Water outage to impact portions of Pooler into Friday
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Water will be temporarily unavailable in select parts of Pooler starting on Thursday night. Beginning Sep. 1 at 11 p.m. until Sep. 2 at 6 a.m., there will be a water outage in Pooler in the areas east of I-95 along Hwy 80, to include JCB up to Pine Barren Rd. […]
Circle K lowers gas .40 per gallon for three hours Thursday
Grice Connect followers saw prices fall on our ranking of lowest gas prices in Statesboro at the Circle K’s on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and headed over for savings. Every morning at 5:30 am we share a goodmorning story that includes a picture of the day, local weather, local sports scores and the lowest gas prices in town.
VIDEO: Roadblock forces Chatham County ambulance to turn around, neighbors concerned
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Chatham County homeowner is voicing concern after an ambulance got blocked in his neighborhood while trying to respond to an emergency call. "When an ambulance can't get through when someone calls 911, that's a massive issue," said Gunner Hall, a concerned homeowner. The county...
Wynn encourages early planning as Atlantic Tropical Systems become more active
Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety and EMA Director issued an alert this morning to make citizens aware of several tropical systems in the Atlantic they are monitoring. One of the systems pictured above in red has a high probability of development. Wynn encourages citizens to continue monitoring this system as the Labor Day holiday approaches.
3 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
A police chase led to a motor vehicle crash, injuring 3 persons. The incident was reported to have happened at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive Monday morning.
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project now complete
The final 12.5-mile section of the Parkway construction project, the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project, is now complete. “This project is the culmination of many years of planning and coordination by the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and the Georgia Ports, as well as anticipation from the local community,” said state transportation board secretary Ann R. Purcell.
U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River seeks applicants for jobs
Students and recent college graduates looking for a job in natural resources are in luck because the U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River is hiring. Job positions to fill include work in natural resources, rangeland management, wildlife biology, botany and biological sciences, a media release from the U.S. Forest Service said. The...
No major injuries reported after semi overturns on I-95, according to police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Lanes of northbound Interstate 95 were closed due to a crash near the Interstate 16 interchange on Wednesday afternoon. The Pooler Police Department said a semi overturned. No major injuries were reported.
Local law enforcement officers host annual road safety campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Law enforcement officers from South Carolina and Georgia met at the Savannah Civic Center on Thursday for the 31st annual "Hands Across the Border" campaign. Hands Across the Border is a week-long road safety education and enforcement campaign intended to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities...
Anger is not a strategy for Lady’s Island
On August 22, County Council’s Public Facilities Committee sprang a surprise: it wants to widen the Sea Island Parkway to four lanes, from the Woods Memorial Bridge to Walmart. Entirely ignoring what’s laid out in the Lady’s Island Plan, the idea is a bad one: four lanes along this...
SLED conducts search along Hampton County highway
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were seen searching an area along a Hampton County highway in the Varnville area on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses described seeing more than a dozen vehicles belonging to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the Almeda community off Highway 278, not far from a property owned by the Murdaugh […]
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
Metter Animal Shelter closed until further notice
METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Metter Animal Shelter has shut its doors until further notice. In a Facebook post, the shelter attributes the closure to COVID. There’s no word on when the shelter will reopen. In the meantime, anyone with animal control issues should contact Metter City Hall at 912-685-2527.
Poppell Farms reveals 2022 corn maze
ODUM, Ga. (WTOC) - If you want to take a drive you could check out some family fun in Wayne County. The annual corn maze returns to Poppell Farms a month from Thursday. But WTOC got a sneak peak at this year’s design!
11-Year-old Boy Arrested Following A Car Crash In Liberty County (Liberty County, GA)
On Wednesday morning, authorities were led on a high-speed chase in Liberty County by an 11-year-old in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The 11-year-old boy drove off to West Oglethorpe Highway before [..]
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store. Police say a car ran into the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:45 a.m. Police tell WTOC there were no injuries reported. They also say the driver was drunk at the time...
11-year-old Ga. boy steals truck, leads officers on high-speed chase topping 100mph, police say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A 11-year-old Georgia boy led police on a high-speed chase topping 100 mph before crashing the car, according to WTOC. Hinesville police said a boy took a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from an address in Fort Stewart and drove into Hinesville Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD:...
Moldy food, dirty dishes stored as clean, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for August
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Going out to eat? Choose a restaurant that keeps food safety on the menu. One of the tips that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends to avoid food poisoning while eating out is checking inspection scores as an estimated 48 million people get sick from a foodborne illness, […]
New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of an Augusta man who was found dead in Waynesboro. Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Augusta, was taken into custody Friday by Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the US Marshals. Williams is being charged...
