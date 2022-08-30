Read full article on original website
It’s the late 1980s in suburban America, and a teenage girl named Maren has snuck out of her family’s home for a sleepover. As she and her friends gossip and paint their nails shades of copper, all seems well—but deep down, Maren is trying desperately hard not to chew the skin off the finger of the sweet, brown-haired girl lying next to her. She ultimately fails, dragging the sinewy meat off the bone while her friend shrieks, blood everywhere—and by morning, Maren and her single father have fled town to start their lives over elsewhere.
Timothée Chalamet is no stranger to a bold red carpet look. Ever since his first major red carpet tour promoting his Oscar-nominated romance Call Me by Your Name, the 26-year-old actor has showcased his playful eye for style and love for a razor-sharp cut, whether the bejeweled Louis Vuitton harness he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, or the satin Prada workwear jacket and Cartier brooch he stepped out in at the 2020 Oscars.
Everything old is new again, the saying goes. Celebs have surely taken the aphorism to heart this summer. Wearing rare and covetable vintage designer pieces for, say, a trip to the grocery store or chilling by the pool has become a key trend. That’s right, a ’90s-era Jean Paul Gaultier slip dress or a Tom Ford-era Gucci bag is no longer reserved for major moments like the red carpet or music videos. The summer of 2022 has been all about casual vintage glamor.
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
If you’re a diehard Swiftie, you know that Taylor Swift’s most recent style era was all about cozy cardigans, easy tailoring, french braids, flora and fauna. The Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to last year’s Grammys was a prime example; She often used fashion as a way to continue the nature-filled vibes of her last pop-folk albums, Folklore and Evermore. But at last night’s MTV VMAs, Swift announced that a new album, Midnights, is coming up in October—and she teased a new glitzy fashion aesthetic in the process. Is this the singer’s disco phase?
You don’t realize how rare repugnant women are onscreen until you meet a character as menacing and unlikeable as Cate Blanchett’s latest invention, Lydia Tár. The protagonist of Todd Field’s Tár—which premiered today at the Venice Film Festival and hits theaters in October—is an American conductor widely seen as a generational great; an EGOT who has led just about every noteworthy orchestra around the globe. She guest lectures classes at Juilliard. Fans stop her to gush about her work.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Celebrity stylist Kate Young has created some of the most iconic looks we’ve seen on the red carpet in recent memory, and knows better than anyone how jewelry can provide the perfect finishing touch to a showstopping look. At this year’s SAG Awards, she dressed Selena Gomez in a dazzling Bulgari Serpenti choker. At the BAFTAs, Sienna Miller embodied effortless chic in diamond tassels by Boucheron. And who could forget Margot Robbie in her Van Cleef & Arpels Zip necklace at the 2015 Oscars?
The red carpet at the MTV VMAs were surprisingly pared-back this evening, with stars like Jack Harlow, Blackpink, and Lizzo all favoring moody, darkly colored looks. But the step and repeat had one style star who favored a more whimsical aesthetic: Singer Conan Gray. Both on the carpet and the main stage, he favored romantic, dreamy silhouettes.
Stand Studio’s Nellie Kamras imaginatively set out for Sunset Boulevard for her upbeat spring collection. “We’re still in the L.A. type of world,” said the designer in her Stockholm studio, by which I took her to mean, still in the thrall of the Y2K trend in fashion. A leather moto jacket and zippered mini in a Barbie-like shade of pink played into this.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I’ve been meditating, doing yoga, just being much healthier,” says Kate Moss with a smile. At 48, the British supermodel and style icon’s lifestyle is a far cry from the one she became known for during her rise to fame. Nowadays, she’s embracing a more intentional, self-care-focused attitude and channeling it into her new wellness brand, Cosmoss. “I was taking better care of myself, I was trying new things…all of this stuff that can make you more grounded and balanced,” explains Moss of the inspiration behind her new venture, “so that’s what I wanted to bring into my products.”
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Lil Nas X hit the red carpet at last night’s MTV VMAs, it was hard to know where to look first. The Montero rapper’s fanned-out headpiece and tiered skirt look by Harris Reed was an utter show-stopper. But above his bare chest, razor-sharp swoops of metallic blue eyeliner furthered the head-turning drama and marked his turn as YSL Beauty’s new brand ambassador.
The HBO Max drama Industry is not a show about fashion. At least, not at first glance. The techno-soundtracked banking drama, which is currently airing its second season, showcases a sea of gray and blue suits, often worn underneath the clinical glow of fluorescent office lighting in London. The drab power dressing makes sense in a world unabashedly focused on money and power. American expat Harper, the rookie protagonist, is far more concerned with throwing her direct manager under the bus to higher-ups at Pierpoint & Co. (the show’s fictional trading company) than the fit or trendiness of her suits. There are tons of calf-length pencil skirts, patent-leather flats, and Windsor-knot pinstripe ties. This is Industry in a nutshell: stealth style, worn by stealth social climbers.
The tradition of tiaras began during the Greek and Roman empires, when high-ranking men and women wore headpieces as symbols of their status. But it was Napoleon who made them truly en vogue: with the aim of presenting his court as the most magnificent in 19th-century Europe—and to associate himself with the ancient emperors of the past—he commissioned a number of fantastical headpieces for his wife, Josephine. Soon enough, all the noblewomen of their court began to follow her fashionable neoclassical suit, as did the rest of the grand houses of Europe.
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Edelman and Philipp Sachs were both students at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. at the same time. “We were friends for a while before we started going out,” Lizzie, who owns her own creative consultancy and entertainment production company called TRIADIC, remembers. In the summer of 2020, Phil, who is an investor, proposed with a gold Venyxworld pendant at Napeague beach in Montauk. “He knew I’d want to pick the ring,” Lizzie laughs. “I told him about a Sidney Garber ring I’d seen in a magazine many years before, and when I asked my old family friend Brooke [Garber Neidich] if she could make me something similar, she said, ‘You won’t believe it but I still have this ring in a safe in Chicago.’”
Rihanna stepped out in a head-turning XXL look last night in New York City. She opted for baggy wide-leg light wash jeans that ever-so artfully broke at the ankle to reveal a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels, a Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and an oversized royal blue jersey that had “No Limit” emblazoned in red on the front. (The red seamlessly went with RiRi’s tiny red Balenciaga bag). The vintage top is merch from No Limit Records, which was founded in 1994 by Master P.
