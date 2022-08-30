ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

therecordlive.com

Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, Vidor

Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, of Vidor, passed away on August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Marjorie was born in Brunswick, Maine, on October 1, 1941, she was the daughter of Eugene H. Driscoll and Frances Marie Driscoll. Marjorie was a wonderful housewife and mother no one could compare to. She loved to get out of the house to go bowling or take her daily walk. Marjorie loved to travel, especially to her home state of Maine or her close second, Lake Sam Rayburn. She was an immense animal lover, #1 Dallas Cowboys fan, as well as a big country music fan, particularly Tracy Lawrence. After becoming a grandmother, Marjorie was forevermore known as Nana by everyone. She was an incredible woman and will be deeply loved and missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Frances Driscoll; and brother, Carroll Driscoll. She is survived by her loving husband, James M. Campise; children, Delores Dawson and husband, Johnny of Brookeland, Carol Byrd and husband, Richard of Vidor, Donna Campise of Vidor, James A. Campise and wife, Genie of Brookeland; ten grandchildren, Mark Britnell and wife, Carley, Jena Martinez and husband, Josh, Mallory Gray Bothwell and husband, James, Daniel Campise, Joe Kelly and Ashley Bailey, Katelynn Gardener, Madison Campise, Carson Campise, Ethan Byrd; siblings, Robert Driscoll, Gerald “Jerry” Driscoll and wife, Carol, Deborah Driscoll, and Mary Newton and husband, Dickie; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas in Marjorie’s honor. Cremation will be under the direction of Simple Tributes by Claybar.
VIDOR, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas

When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

County constable Joe "QB" Stevenson opening soul food restaurant

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Joe “QB” Stevenson has countless childhood memories seeing his mother preparing savory soul food entrees in the kitchen. From smothered chicken and pork chops and pinto beans to cornbread and peach cobbler, there was no shortage of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Four drown in high waters of Sabine River

Emergency responders found the body of a young boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was playing on the Sabine River. Three men drowned Sunday trying to save him near Merryville, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said. Sheriff Herford identified the three adults as Troy M. McCollough of...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 1st, 2022

Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/25/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 1st, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 4 on 08/25/22) Jasper – 40 (Was 48 on 08/25/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 7 on 08/25/22) Buna – 13 (Was 7 on 08/25/22)
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

New Texas Roadhouse location to bring 225 jobs to Beaumont

Texas Roadhouse's new Beaumont location is currently hiring all positions, a total of 225 jobs with both part-time and full-time work available. The restaurant is being built at 6165 U.S. 69 and is set to open in late-October, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested in applying...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Week 2 contest between PNG, Beaumont United ends with lopsided victory

BEAUMONT – What a difference a week makes. After struggling in the season opener last week, Port Neches-Groves looked like a completely different team in routing Beaumont United 49-0 in non-district football action Friday night at Memorial Stadium. “The first win feels great and it’s awesome to get that...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Bridge City beats Buna in a thriller

The Bridge City Cardinals and their fans celebrated their first game on the new field at Larry Ward Stadium on Friday night. The celebration was almost curtailed by a spirited comeback by the visiting Buna Cougars, but the Cardinals prevailed 23-20 for their first win of the season. The Bridge...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home

Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
BEAUMONT, TX
theseabreezebeacon.com

There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:

Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX

