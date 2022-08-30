CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Charles Spraberry, 42, is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime. He faces multiple felony charges including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.

CASS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO