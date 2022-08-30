Read full article on original website
KTBS
New Boston Police seeking help locating 2 suspects in aggravated robbery
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The New Boston Police Department is seeking help in finding 2 suspects wanted for aggravated robbery occurring on Aug. 19 in New Boston, Texas. Neyamia Watson and Trazaivian Carlock are considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please do not approach the suspects. Instead, please call...
KTBS
Deadly crash in Texarkana on Friday night
TEXARKANA, Tx. – A two-vehicle fatal crash in Texarkana on State Line Avenue killed one female driver on Friday. According to Sgt. Kim Weaver of the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a truck was traveling northbound on State Line when it crossed the center line and collided into a southbound car in the 2100 block of State Line around 10 p.m. on Friday.
KLTV
Manhunt continues for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Charles Spraberry, 42, is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime. He faces multiple felony charges including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.
KTAL
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning. CPSO was contacted by Cass County Sheriff’s and informed that they had tracked a vehicle Spraberry was riding in with a female companion. Caddo deputies spotted Spraberry driving a Cadillac SUV that was taken from an unoccupied residence on Highway 8 between Linden and Red Hill, Texas.
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal motorcycle crash
A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.
easttexasradio.com
Arrests Made In Titus County Felony Copper Thefts
From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page- Approximately two months ago, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators received information of suspicious activities occurring on Luminant property around the Winfield South Mine near Winfield. Employees had discovered that someone had cut a perimeter fence after numerous repairs. Investigators agreed to look...
KTBS
Woman dies in car crash in Texarkana early Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Texarkana woman dies in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. At 4:15 a.m., Kiara Rogers, 32, of Texarkana was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger, traveling westbound on Arkansas Blvd. The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree, according to an Arkansas State Police...
westcentralsbest.com
Webster sheriff: Father fatally shoots adult son; investigation continues
MINDEN, La. -- No charges have been filed so far in a deadly shooting Sunday night when a father shot his adult son following a fight between the two, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The investigation is ongoing and once concluded the information will be presented to the Webster Parish District...
Man arrested in Gladewater after being accused of breaking into business
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing the Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater on Aug. 24. On Tuesday, the Gladewater Police Department said Tommy Keith Rushing Jr. was detained. Earlier this month, a man broke through the business’ glass door and took money from the register and a donation […]
KTBS
FBI: Sanford boasted of getting mayor elected while intimidating apartment manager
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "I got the mayor elected." Those were the words of Bossier City Police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, during what an FBI agent said was an act of intimidation. In testimony at Thursday's preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court, Agent Raquel Mobley described Sanford confronting a manager at the Cloverdale Plaza Apartments at 2213 Shed Road last spring.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
UPDATE: The subject has been located. Wednesday night Texarkana Arkansas Police updated this situation on their Facebook page stating that this subject has been identified and located. TAPD also thanked everyone for the help they received in finding this individual. Original Story. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a...
KTBS
Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
KSLA
12 Southwood High School students taken into custody after gang-related fights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Twelve Southwood High School students were taken into police custody after two gang-related fights broke out on campus, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The first fight happened in the school’s breezeway at around 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. The school resource officer (SRO)...
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
East Texas man indicted in connection to 3-vehicle crash that killed 23-year-old
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old. Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26. The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then […]
KTAL
1 dies in Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one person early Wednesday morning. Around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the scene on Youree Dr. near Sand Beach Blvd. Police say a white male in his 30s left the road towards the ditch and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
KTBS
Texarkana candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day had somber group remembering loved ones
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The candlelight vigil held in Texarkana for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday evening was held at the Federal Courthouse steps sponsored by the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center, Inc. As expected, the mood was somber of the group in attendance remembering loved...
Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)
Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
