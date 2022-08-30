ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

KTBS

Deadly crash in Texarkana on Friday night

TEXARKANA, Tx. – A two-vehicle fatal crash in Texarkana on State Line Avenue killed one female driver on Friday. According to Sgt. Kim Weaver of the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a truck was traveling northbound on State Line when it crossed the center line and collided into a southbound car in the 2100 block of State Line around 10 p.m. on Friday.
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

Manhunt continues for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Charles Spraberry, 42, is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime. He faces multiple felony charges including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning. CPSO was contacted by Cass County Sheriff’s and informed that they had tracked a vehicle Spraberry was riding in with a female companion. Caddo deputies spotted Spraberry driving a Cadillac SUV that was taken from an unoccupied residence on Highway 8 between Linden and Red Hill, Texas.
CADDO PARISH, LA
easttexasradio.com

Arrests Made In Titus County Felony Copper Thefts

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page- Approximately two months ago, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators received information of suspicious activities occurring on Luminant property around the Winfield South Mine near Winfield. Employees had discovered that someone had cut a perimeter fence after numerous repairs. Investigators agreed to look...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Woman dies in car crash in Texarkana early Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Texarkana woman dies in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. At 4:15 a.m., Kiara Rogers, 32, of Texarkana was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger, traveling westbound on Arkansas Blvd. The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree, according to an Arkansas State Police...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification

UPDATE: The subject has been located. Wednesday night Texarkana Arkansas Police updated this situation on their Facebook page stating that this subject has been identified and located. TAPD also thanked everyone for the help they received in finding this individual. Original Story. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

1 dies in Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one person early Wednesday morning. Around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the scene on Youree Dr. near Sand Beach Blvd. Police say a white male in his 30s left the road towards the ditch and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)

Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern

A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
MALVERN, AR

