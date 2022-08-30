Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Donald Keith Scarbrough
Donald Keith Scarbrough of Mesquite, Nevada passed away on August 29, 2022. He was born March 28, 1951, in Cloudcroft New Mexico, to Edward and Virginia Scarbrough. Don was raised in Alamogordo where he excelled in high school wrestling. After graduation Don moved to Colorado to ride the fences on his uncle’s cattle ranch.
OBITUARY: Holly Jean Leavitt
With profound sadness, the family of Holly Jean Leavitt announces her passing as she went home to her Father in Heaven on Saturday, August 27, 2022, due to complications from diabetes. She left this earth while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Overton, Nevada at the age of 35. She...
