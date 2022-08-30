Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
A subway on the Boulevard?
A town hall took place on Saturday morning at People Acting To Help, 1919 Cottman Ave., that centered on an oft-discussed topic – transit options on Roosevelt Boulevard. “The Boulevard has been studied and studied and studied and studied,” said state Rep. Jared Solomon. Solomon moderated a four-man...
Scholars
Estefania Cenci has been named to Albright College’s inaugural class of 15 Global Scholars. The group of first-year students arrived on campus a day early, and will be housed together in a living learning community throughout their first year, while taking a series of courses together in the fall and spring semesters. Cenci is a graduate of Northeast High School majoring in the alpha program. In January, students will live with a host family in Ecuador for several weeks while learning from Albright faculty about comparative cultures. Future Global Scholars study-away locations include Costa Rica, France, Ghana, Mexico and Spain. ••
Barbera brings 300 backpacks to Spruance
Car dealer Gary Barbera, joined by state Rep. Jared Solomon, on Friday distributed 300 backpacks to students at Gilbert Spruance Elementary School, 6401 Horrocks St. The initiative was part of the Barbera Cares Program. The Barbera Bear joined the car man and the lawmaker. The event took place in the...
M&T Bank helps Smedley kick off school year
M&T Bank, 6500 Castor Ave., last week presented school supplies and a check for $15,000 to Mastery Charter Smedley Elementary School. The event took place in M&T’s parking lot. M&T vice president Randy Kunkle and branch manager Cassandra Bell made the donation to Smedley, 1790 Bridge St. in Frankford.
Nova is a super dog
Nova is a beautiful 1- to 2-year-old girl who has puppy energy. She loves the teens in her foster home and she even has a favorite toy. Nova enjoys giving hugs and sitting on your lap. She likes the other dog in her foster home but she plays with gusto and can be a bit much. Nova knows sit, paw, stay and more. Prior to getting help, Nova was living on the off-ramp of 476 in West Conshohocken, injured and alone. Want to know more about this darling? Email bugger1207@gmail.com to set up a meet. ••
Lawncrest approves event space on Rising Sun
The Lawncrest Community Association last week unanimously approved a request by the owners of 6410 Rising Sun Ave. to open an event space. A Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing is set for Aug. 31. The space, on a commercial corridor, is for fewer than 50 people. A Philadelphia Parking Authority...
Fund set up in memory of Brian Kozera
Fox Chase Cancer Center has set up a fund in memory of Brian Kozera to raise money for bone marrow cancer patients. Kozera, a 44-year-old Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, died Aug. 13 when his bicycle was involved in an accident with a pickup truck in Berks County. He was training for the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii in October. The Times wrote a story on Kozera in May 2021 (https://northeasttimes.com/2021/05/12/iron-will/). Contributions can be made to the fund at http://donate.foxchase.org/briankozera.
Refurbishing bikes for good use
Three generations of the Guinan family are continuing their tradition of providing bicycles to needy young people. Last Friday night, the family donated 22 bikes to the Northeast Philadelphia Chinese Association. Chris Guinan and his nephew, Joe Sulpazo, piled the bikes in the back of their pickup trucks and –...
Letters to the Editor
I find it so amazing that so many assault weapons are out there on our streets killing our children. Why? I hear people say it’s not the guns, it’s the crazy people. That means there are no crazy people in other countries, wow. Why do they not have all the murders of their children that we have? Maybe it’s the guns. Should we wish that it was their children who were killed? No, their children don’t deserve to die any more than ours do just because of what you’re doing to our country. Try to think a little bit more. I know there is a lot of money involved, but think if it was your children. I am not against the Second Amendment, only these weapons of war.
Former Verree Pharmacy owner agrees to pay judgment
Mitchell Spivack, former owner of Verree Pharmacy, has agreed to pay more than $4.1 million to resolve civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act and forfeiture, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero. Romero said the payment will resolve allegations that the pharmacy engaged in a years-long practice...
Penny, Wesley want your love
Penny is a gorgeous 2-year-old female terrier mix who is available for adoption. This active, silly girl loves to play fetch, snuggle and be with her people. She’s good with children of all ages, other dogs and cats. Penny is spayed and ready for love people of her own. If you’re interested in meeting this beautiful soul, email Haigh119@gmail.com. ••
Learning to ‘Flush the Fear’
The Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce last week held its fifth annual Women in Business Conference and Luncheon. The event took place Aug. 3 at Holy Family University. Welcoming the crowd was Eric Nelson, Holy Family’s chief financial officer and the Chamber’s treasurer. Parx Casino was the...
Warmly welcoming Ukrainians
KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave., last week showcased its efforts to welcome young Ukrainian refugees and announced plans for future support of people fleeing their war-torn country. Andre Krug, president and CEO of KleinLife, recalled leaving Ukraine 33 years ago as a refugee. He said KleinLife has sent donations of money...
