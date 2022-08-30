I find it so amazing that so many assault weapons are out there on our streets killing our children. Why? I hear people say it’s not the guns, it’s the crazy people. That means there are no crazy people in other countries, wow. Why do they not have all the murders of their children that we have? Maybe it’s the guns. Should we wish that it was their children who were killed? No, their children don’t deserve to die any more than ours do just because of what you’re doing to our country. Try to think a little bit more. I know there is a lot of money involved, but think if it was your children. I am not against the Second Amendment, only these weapons of war.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO