Goal line stand gives Lafayette football a win in John Troxell's debut as coach
EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Ryan Schuster scored the only touchdown and Lafayette stuffed Sacred Heart at the goal line on the final play to give John Troxell a 6-0 victory Saturday in his first game as the Leopards’ coach. The Pioneers drove from their own 23 and had a...
13th-ranked Kutztown stunned by Assumption in a shutout loss
WORCESTER, Mass. - Kutztown limited host Assumption to 208 yards of total offense but a first quarter field goal by the Greyhounds held up for 3-0 win over the preseason 13th-ranked Golden Bears. Patrick May connected on a 36-yard field goal in the waning moments of the first quarter for...
Emmaus improves to 4-0 with a shutout win
EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus improved to 4-0 on the season with a, 4-0 win over Whitehall early on Friday. The Green Hornets would hold a 3-0 lead by halftime over the Zephyrs. Sammy Walkiewicz with the games first goal, 13 minutes in. Two other goal scorers found the back of the net in the first half for the Green Hornets.
Moravian football suffers road loss to TCNJ in season opener
EWING, N.J. - Jayson Schmidt scored a pair of rushing touchdown to lead The College of New Jersey to a 31-13 win over Moravian in the season opener for both teams. Trailing 28-6, the Greyhounds cashed in with their first touchdown of the season when Chris Carpini capped of a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a seven yard touchdown reception from Jared Jenkins.
Northern Lehigh breaks two-year skid, wins the Mountain Road Rumble
SLATINGTON, Pa. - Mountain Round Rumble taking center stage in Slatington on Thursday night. Northern Lehigh finally breaking through with their first win over Northwestern in two years, 34-27. The Bulldogs were led offensively by Izaiah Ramos who found the endzone three times in the win. His third score of the night, game winner late in the fourth quarter.
Muhlenberg football team runs in to a buzzsaw in top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor
BELTON, Texas - Defending NCAA Division III National Champions Mary Hardin-Baylor scored three touchdowns in each of the first three quarters in a 62-13 win over Muhlenberg on Saturday evening at Crusader Stadium. The Crusaders racked up 674 yards of total offense - including 379 yards of passing and six...
Pedestrian struck by car on Township Line Road
LIMERICK, Pa. -- Police tell a photographer for 69 News that a pedestrian was struck by a car going south on Township Line Road. That happened in Limerick, just south of Ridge Pike, around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say the victim was transported to a nearby trauma center. This...
Megabus adds service from Allentown to Philadelphia, other cities
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's another bus option in Allentown. Megabus and Fullington Trailways are partnering to expand service options, including new routes to and from Allentown, the companies said. The bus routes will connect Allentown to 11 cities, including Philadelphia, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Lehighton and more. The partnership also adds service...
Crane, tractor-trailer to bring footbridge to canal trail in Catasauqua
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A large delivery is rolling through Catasauqua on Thursday. A tractor-trailer and crane are placing a footbridge at the Lehigh Canal trail, police said. Some parking restrictions and road closures are in place to give the big rigs enough room to get through. No parking is allowed...
Multi-vehicle crash in Limerick Friday night - Coroner on scene
LIMERICK, Pa. -- Two serious crashes happened late Friday night on Township Line Road in Montgomery County. A photographer for 69 News says the coroner was spotted at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash around 9:30 PM. It happened on the border of Limerick and Upper Providence. Two vehicles could...
Chief: Overheated kettle sparks fire at Dieffenbach's
TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that erupted inside the Dieffenbach's Potato Chips factory in Berks County. A cooking kettle inside the plant on Host Road in Tulpehocken Township overheated Thursday night and sparked a fire, according to Chief Lester Feick, Keystone Fire Company of Rehrersburg.
Customers grab cheesesteaks from the Brass Rail stand at the Allentown Fair, one last time
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "You can get a cheesesteak anywhere, but why here? They're the best- they just are," said Linda Swankoski. The Brass Rail in Allentown hasn't said goodbye just yet. "We had to come to the fair and have one last one," said Bill Roberts. "We went there so...
PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
Love musicals? State Theatre seeking evaluators for Freddys
EASTON, Pa. — The State Theatre in Easton is seeking qualified evaluators for its Freddy Awards program, which recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of high school musical theater, and runs from January to May. The theater is seeking candidates who have extensive experience in one of the...
Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
KU student hit by car back on campus, thanks fellow student
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Extreme trauma can change the way you think of time. "Being in the hospital so long, you kinda don't, there is no time recognition, because you're just in one place for so long," said Hope "Ollie" McKeone, a senior at Kutztown University. But for McKeone,...
Khanisa's Pudding Bar sets opening date at Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Khanisa's is getting ready for its fall debut at the Downtown Allentown Market. The pudding bar is set to open at the market on Oct. 1. As a special treat, all sundaes will be $10 on opening day, the specialty dessert spot said on social media. Fall...
Family opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe in Allentown, turn their grief over hit and run into something positive
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five years after a deadly hit and run in Allentown, a family is turning their grief into something positive. This week, Carlos Marrero is opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe on N 4th St. in honor of his sister Ruby, who was killed in a hit and run in February of 2017. When we stopped by the restaurant Thursday, the griddle was already hot, and customers were at the window. It's the first business Marrero has ever owned himself.
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair
COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Airport Road crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police have confirmed the death of at least one person injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County. Catherine A. Neelon, 55, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. Ms. Neelon was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision.
