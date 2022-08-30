Read full article on original website
Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
Pierce County woman might have been murdered by man she met on dating app
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New details have arisen in the disappearance and murder of a Pierce County woman who may have met her killer on a dating app. Diana Davis disappeared from Tacoma’s Proctor district in July 2020. Her body was found nine days later, buried near Snoqualmie Pass.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Missing Olympia teen found safe Thursday night
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the Olympia teen who was initially missing under "suspicious circumstances" was reportedly found safe Thursday night. On Thursday, TCSO reported the 16-year-old left his home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but...
Formerly missing teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of man at Orting home
ORTING, Wash. — Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at his Orting home earlier this week, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. One of the two suspects was later confirmed to be Gabriel Davies, a teenager who went...
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose
TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
Man asks for bolt cutters at Seattle Ace Hardware to snip chain off stolen bike
A man dragging a bike with a chain through the back wheel and frame stopped and asked a Seattle ACE Hardware employee where the bolt cutters were on Wednesday. At about noon, the man was walking on the sidewalk, holding the rear tire up and pushing the bike near the ACE Hardware on 4th Avenue.
Residents on 'high alert' after 2 arrested for separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police received a report around 11:15 a.m. of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. A witness told officers...
Chronicle
‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia
An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
KGW
School bus catches on fire in Washington state
A school bus with the Toledo School District in Lewis County, Washington caught on fire. All of the students had already been dropped off and no one was hurt.
Chronicle
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Tour of Homeless Camp Offers More Proof Washington Is Failing Residents
The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of local information about substance abuse, illegal drug trafficking and the impact drugs have on families, crime and homelessness. We are bombarded by the national media about the crisis at the border and the drugs making their way into every...
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
Chronicle
Fire 7 Miles From Packwood Sees ‘Rapid Growth,’ Forest Service Says
The Goat Rocks Fire, located within the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District about 7 miles northeast of Packwood, increased in size Friday as weather patterns shifted, according to the Forest Service. “An unstable atmosphere associated with a red flag warning led to rapid growth of the fire. The fire is now...
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
Kitsap County traffic stop nets several guns, drugs and $21,000 in cash
A sheriff’s deputy seized thousands of pills and several pounds of other drugs, three guns and more than $20,000 in cash while making a traffic stop Monday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, a deputy conducted the traffic stop after observing a driver...
q13fox.com
Missing Thurston Co. teen found safe
TENINO, Wash. - Sept. 2, 2022 Update: The 16-year-old Olympia boy who was reported missing this week has been found safe, deputies said. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said early Friday morning that Gabriel Davies was located at the 13600 block of Tilley Road South at about 10 p.m. Thursday.
Felon found slumped over in car arrested after AR-15-style ghost gun, fentanyl pills spotted
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A felon who was found slumped over in a vehicle on Sunday in Issaquah was arrested after police spotted an AR-15-style ghost gun and suspected fentanyl pills inside. Officers were called after 1 p.m. to a parking lot in the 6100 block of East Lake Sammamish...
insideedition.com
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
