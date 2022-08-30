ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Missing Olympia teen found safe Thursday night

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the Olympia teen who was initially missing under "suspicious circumstances" was reportedly found safe Thursday night. On Thursday, TCSO reported the 16-year-old left his home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but...
OLYMPIA, WA
Pierce County, WA
KING 5

One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia

An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Fire 7 Miles From Packwood Sees ‘Rapid Growth,’ Forest Service Says

The Goat Rocks Fire, located within the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District about 7 miles northeast of Packwood, increased in size Friday as weather patterns shifted, according to the Forest Service. “An unstable atmosphere associated with a red flag warning led to rapid growth of the fire. The fire is now...
PACKWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Missing Thurston Co. teen found safe

TENINO, Wash. - Sept. 2, 2022 Update: The 16-year-old Olympia boy who was reported missing this week has been found safe, deputies said. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said early Friday morning that Gabriel Davies was located at the 13600 block of Tilley Road South at about 10 p.m. Thursday.
OLYMPIA, WA

