ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Should you ask for a refund on student loan payments?

By NerdWallet, Cecilia Clark, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q68Ea_0hbdX57n00

( NerdWallet ) – Hundreds of thousands of borrowers made payments on their federal student loans since forbearance began in March 2020, taking advantage of the opportunity to pay down their balances.

Now that the White House has announced plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt , some of those borrowers may be wondering how to get a refund. The idea is that a refund of student loan payments could put cash in borrowers’ pockets and maximize the amount of canceled debt — but that may not be the best idea for everyone.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who can request a refund?

More than 40 million borrowers were allowed to pause their payments, interest-free, during the pandemic. The White House says up to 27 million people may be eligible for debt cancellation.

Those who made payments or paid off their federally held loans during the interest-free forbearance — by single payment or lump sum — are eligible for refunds. Any payment made since March 13, 2020, is eligible.

Private student loan payments aren’t included. Neither are payments made on some FFELP or Perkins loans.

Student loan debt: Here’s how much residents in each state owe

Who should request a refund?

Qualified borrowers who have loan balances less than their maximum cancellation amount — $10,000, or $20,000 if you accepted a Pell Grant — and have made at least one payment during the pause may be rushing to request a refund to ensure they get the most relief possible.

However, only borrowers experiencing financial hardship should request a payment refund at this time, says Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance.

Buchanan says that because full details of the loan cancellation program have not yet been released, borrowers can’t be sure they’ll actually benefit from getting a refund on payments made at 0% interest.

Just as the cutoff for cancellation-eligible loans is set for those disbursed before July 2022, Buchanan warns borrowers that the Education Department may decide to cancel debt based on a balance at a date in the past as well. In that case, any refunded payments won’t help borrowers maximize their cancellation amount.

“What I worry about is people potentially taking money out, spending it on something and then it doesn’t apply,” Buchanan says.

He advises borrowers to sign up for updates with the Education Department for official information on when to request a refund — and whether it will even be beneficial.

California inflation relief checks: How the state will send your payment

How do I request a refund?

Starting the process for getting a refund on payments is relatively simple if you have the right information handy. You need:

  • Your loan servicer’s phone number.
  • Your Social Security number.
  • Payment confirmation numbers or bank payment information.
  • The address where you want your refund delivered.

You can likely find payment confirmation numbers on your loan servicer account portal under your payment history. Each payment has a unique identification number that will allow the servicer representative to apply your refund accurately. You can find your bank transaction dates or check numbers on your bank account portal.

The first step is to call your loan servicer . Your loan servicer representative could ask for your Social Security number to pull up your account. After they verify your account and identity, let them know you want to request a refund on payments made during the interest-free forbearance period.

Expect long hold times, Buchanan says.

The representative will ask you which payments, specifically, you want refunded. To make this go quickly and smoothly, be prepared to provide them with the applicable payment confirmation numbers or transaction numbers.

You will also need to confirm your address on file: Refunds could come via check or electronically.

Then, the representative will submit the request on your behalf and provide you with a confirmation.

Never miss a story. Make KGET.com your homepage

When will I get my money back?

If you don’t get your refund electronically, you will receive a check in six to 12 weeks. You will also see your loan balance increase by your refunded amount in that time frame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Police identify suspect in killing of correctional counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday identified a man wanted on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a correctional counselor outside the Target on Stockdale Highway. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is wanted in the Aug. 24 shooting that killed Benny Alcala, police said. He’s described as Black, 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, balding with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 15 years to life in beating death of 71-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tired of being told what to do, Juan Carlos Ortega beat a 71-year-old man with a piece of wood then repeatedly stabbed him, he told investigators. Ortega also said he killed Javier Ibarra-Ibarra because he felt like a burden to him, according to court documents. He admitted using methamphetamine and hearing […]
WASCO, CA
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KGET

Trial begins for man accused of killing wife, her brother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Roughly three years ago, a group of neighbors gathered and drank at a Union Avenue apartment complex. Everyone appeared to be having a good time. As the hours passed, however, the mood changed, a prosecutor said Thursday. For unknown reasons, Moris Gilmete pulled a gun. His wife shouted, “You’re scaring me […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

FFX: Week 3 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 3 of the high school football season provides a matchup between two teams who have high hopes for the playoffs. Independence is coming off a season that took them on a historic run to a state title game appearance while Centennial High School is looking for a do-over for last […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Ne White House#Loan Servicing#Education Department#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#The White House
KGET

Missing boy returned home

Update (Sept. 2): Dwayne Johnson has returned home. BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing at-risk boy. Dwayne Johnson Jr., 12, was last seen on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. in the 600 block of 28th Street, according to reports. BPD describes Johnson as Black, 5’6″, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman takes plea deal in deadly Stockdale Highway hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a 65-year-old woman. Stephanie Heninger pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies and four vehicle code infractions. She faces […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 confirmed dead in Shafter plane crash

SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — One man is dead after crashing his racing plane outside Minter Field Airport shortly after take off in Shafter on Friday morning. Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Jeff Tape, confirmed the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile Northwest of […]
SHAFTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
White House
KGET

BPD asking for help in locating missing juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing at-risk boy. Dwayne Johnson Jr., 12, was last seen on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. in the 600 block of 28th Street, according to reports. BPD describes Johnson as Black, 5’6″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Pedestrian severely injured after getting struck by 2 vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck twice by vehicles and critically injured in central Bakersfield Friday night, according to police. The department said the pedestrian was struck at 9:43 p.m. on Brundage Lane near P Street and suffered major injuries. The man was taken to a hospital and was listed as critical. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Is American democracy under threat?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden took to the podium tonight for a primetime speech in Philadelphia. While the White House is billing it as an official address, the president is expected to return to his central campaign message about the “battle for the soul of the nation.” A senior administration official said that Biden […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KGET

KGET

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy