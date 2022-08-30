Read full article on original website
AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
Extended tax talk delays Missouri's special legislative session
(The Center Square) – After Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson spent weeks reviewing a tax cut with legislators before calling next week’s special session, Republican leaders in both chambers stated they needed more time to create a different plan. The Missouri Constitution allows the governor to convene the...
Greitens' child custody case moves to Texas, attorney says
A Boone County judge ruled in favor of Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to Texas, the former Missouri first lady’s lawyer has confirmed. The ruling was filed in Boone County Circuit Court Friday but has been sealed by...
