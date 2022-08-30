Read full article on original website
Laconia resident indicted for fentanyl trafficking
A Laconia woman was indicted for trafficking in fentanyl. Cheryl Clermont, 41, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possessing or transporting the opioid drug with intent to sell, along with a charge of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Two indicted for burglary at burned-out apt. house
Two people are facing felony charges after they allegedly broke into a burned-out apartment house in the city and removed items from the structure. Ryan Collins, 38, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, and Matthew R. Belmore, 49, of Rushville, Nebraska, were both indicted on a charge of burglary, in connection with the break-in at 17 Bay St.
State wants Kayla Montgomery to prove she is drug free in compliance with bail conditions, after 3 contacts with police
MANCHESTER — The state is questioning whether Kayla Montgomery is abiding by bail conditions that order her not to use drugs and also participate in a drug treatment program after police had contact with her in three incidents in August where drugs were seized. Senior Assistant Attorney General Jesse...
Marlene D. Sorette, 87
Marlene D. Sorette, 87, formerly of Laconia and Franklin, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Aug. 27, 2022. She was born in Franklin on July 15, 1935 the daughter of Andrew J. Sorette and Madeline (Marchetti) Sorette.
Gov. Chris Sununu visits the 405
Gov. Chris Sununu paid a visit Friday afternoon to 405 Pub & Grill as part of a trip to Laconia. Sununu emphasized speaking with business owners and operators to hear and address their concerns regarding supply chain issues, workforce quotas and the economy. "I'm in Laconia visiting a whole bunch...
Scott A. Young, 63
NORTHFIELD — Scott A. Young, 63, of Shaker Road, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Scott was born on August 25, 1959, to two loving parents, Eleanor (Lunny) Young and Harry Young, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He was the fourth of seven children.
Lakes Region real estate momentum keeps on
The Spring/Summer months have been very productive in the Lakes Region for real estate sales. We started the early spring season with record low inventory levels in all categories. He recalls that back in March of 2022, in 25 towns throughout the Lakes Region, there were only 115 homes on the market. Laconia had 8 single-family homes, Meredith had 9, Wolfeboro had 5, and Moultonborough only had 5 single-family homes for sale. Back then, I was optimistic that more product would flow into the market over the summer months, and it did.
Bec Rand
CONCORD — NH LAKES has hired Bec Rand as the organization’s business and development assista…
County delegation approves WOW trail, Mill, facilities funding through ARPA
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation, after a leadership change bringing Rep. Harry Bean of Gilford into the role of chair, approved just under $600,000 in appropriations of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Peter Spanos, chair of the Board of County Commissioners, said that the delegation’s approval of...
Marguerite 'Peggy' Houseworth, 69
PLYMOUTH — Marguerite Anne Houseworth of Plymouth, 69, died on July 31, 2022. Marguerite, better known as “Peggy” by all her loved ones, was born on March 8, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA, to Robert Warren Houseworth and Alice Bubb Hewit Houseworth, both of whom preceded her in death. Peggy was married to James Fortune who also preceded her in death.
Mildred M. Dillon, 94
FRANKLIN — Mildred M. (Yeo) Dillon, 94, of Franklin, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. She was born April 18, 1928 to Thomas and Alice (Brown) Yeo of Franklin, and was predeceased by her husband, William A. Dillon Jr.; her daughter, Diane M. Reed; her son-in-law, Charles Reed Sr.; her grandson, Dana P. Reed; and her son-in-law, Winston Salmon. She was also predeceased by 13 siblings.
Hassan visits downtown Laconia to talk small business
Sen. Maggie Hassan took a tour of several downtown Laconia businesses Wednesday afternoon. "One of the things I focus on is how do you build an economy that works for everyone," Hassan said of her tour. "Small businesses, everyday workers. So having a chance to be on the ground with everyday businesses and check in with them."
Gregory D. Landroche, 74
Gregory David Landroche, 74, died on August 25, 2022, following a period of declining health. Born in Plymouth on May 6, 1948, he was the son of Maxim R. and Madalene (Young) Landroche. Greg was raised in Ashland and was a 1965 graduate of Ashland High School. In July of 1967 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
Labor Day weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock Sept. 3-4
GILFORD — Come and celebrate at the Labor Day weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. There will be over 100 artists and crafters displaying a variety of media. Some of the arts and crafts will include handcrafted wood...
Gerry Morin: CItizens for Belknap voters guide good source of information
I am kind of tired of the contentious hearings and meetings surrounding the operation of Belknap County facilities. These things aren't broken and don't need fixing; there is some other motivation or ideology behind these arguments and legal battles. And since there are a lot of candidates running in the primaries it is difficult to get information on them to decide on how to vote.
In Laconia Schools: The Diploma of Distinction
There are as many definitions for academic achievement as there are institutions of education. We celebrate test scores, class rank and valedictorians. There are presidential scholars, scholar athletes, honor rolls, honor societies, dean's lists, and president's lists, all rightfully recognizing our highest performing students. If we truly believe that the purpose of our education system is to produce adults whose aim is to be successful, with productive lives full of passion and potential, then what we need to celebrate is the lifelong learner. Laconia High School does that through its Diploma of Distinction.
David Strang: Excellence in leadership deserves reelection
In Nov. 2020, the Belknap County Republican Committee was in complete disarray. Membership was flagging, people were showing up and given the right to vote on committee matters when they hadn’t been to a meeting in years, if ever. Good citizens told me they would never come back to a meeting as long as the chair at the time was in charge. Then my friend Rep. Norm Silber was elected BCRC chair in a landslide vote, earning 85% of ballots cast. And since then, what a dramatic change. Membership has soared. We’ve completely revamped our bylaws so we actually know who is a member and has the right to vote. Attendance at meetings has skyrocketed, mainly due to the excellent speakers that Chair Silber has attracted. Last August when New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut spoke, we had the largest attendance ever, not just from Republicans but by attracting Independents and even a few Democrats. We’ve had record attendance at fundraising events too and have filled our coffers to levels not seen before. Norm also displays a rare generosity by hosting numerous candidates’ forums at his home at his own expense. His achievements have extended to the State House as well, where he has acquired an exemplary voting record envied by others. This kind of leadership and dedication needs to be rewarded with reelection. Rare individuals with this kind of devotion to party and community are hard to come by. It would be a shame to lose this degree of excellence at this important time in both Belknap County and our State. Join me in voting for the reelection of Rep. Norm Silber.
Belmont Selectboard: Belmont tax rate changes based on changing market
The town conducted a sales update for tax year 2022, our equalization ratio had dropped to 66.1% which means property values on the whole were 33.9% below market value; we had asked the voters to do this update in 2021 but the funds were not approved. The voters did recognize the need in 2022 and funds were approved; recognizing the disparity between assessments and market value was important and necessary. It is typical in an update or full revaluation that if value increases the tax rate will go down, we expect this to happen for your 2022 rate. Please request your tax card and review the data for accuracy, if you feel you could not sell your home for the new assessment, make an appointment to discuss with our assessors and if you are still dissatisfied, file an abatement application after you receive your fall tax bill, which is the first bill of the tax year. Your spring bill was a prepayment based on the prior year’s assessment and tax rate. We understand your anxiety and the value adjustments were substantial unfortunately the market has changed dramatically since our last revaluation. The town will only raise taxes to support the appropriations raised in March 2022 at the town and school meetings. We do not and cannot raise excess revenues from higher assessments.
