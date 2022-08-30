VALPARAISO, Ind. – The Purdue cross country team opened the 2022 season at the Winrow Open on Friday evening at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso, Indiana. The Boilermaker women were second as a team on the 5k course and the men placed third in the 6k event. Notre Dame took the top team finish in both the men's and women's races. Along with Purdue and Notre Dame, the Winrow Open field featured host-Valparaiso and Western Michigan.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO