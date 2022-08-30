Read full article on original website
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Remain Perfect at 6-0
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In front of a sold-out crowd, the No. 11 Purdue volleyball team (6-0) was named Reamer Club Xtra Special tournament champions following its 3-1 victory over Milwaukee (1-5) 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23. The all-tournament team included Bradley's Kendall Minta, Milwuakee's Ari Miller, Utah's Madelyn Robinson and Vanessaa Ramirez. Meanwhile,from Purdue, Raven Colvin, Hannah Clayton and Megan Renner received honors. Colvin was selected MVP.
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Race at Winrow Open to Begin Season
VALPARAISO, Ind. – The Purdue cross country team opened the 2022 season at the Winrow Open on Friday evening at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso, Indiana. The Boilermaker women were second as a team on the 5k course and the men placed third in the 6k event. Notre Dame took the top team finish in both the men's and women's races. Along with Purdue and Notre Dame, the Winrow Open field featured host-Valparaiso and Western Michigan.
purduesports.com
Penn State Scores Late to Top Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A late Penn State touchdown with 57 seconds remaining sent the Purdue football team to a 35-31 loss in the 2022 season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers (0-1) held a 31-28 advantage after Chris Jefferson intercepted Penn State (1-0) quarterback Sean Clifford and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown with 8:29 to play. Purdue held Penn State to just seven plays and 14 yards on its next two possessions, taking the ball back on offense with 4:28 on the clock. Penn State's defense forced Purdue to punt with 2:22 remaining.
purduesports.com
Purdue Sweeps Bradley in Home Opener
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) swept Bradley (1-3), 25-13, 25-14, 25-15) in the home-opener. Nine Boilermakers recorded kills in the victory, the most this season. Efforts were led by Eva Hudson's 10 kills, Hannah Clayton's five block assists, Megan Renner's 21 assists and Maddie Schermerhorn's 11 digs.
