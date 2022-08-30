VAN WERT — The YMCA of Van Wert County recently acquired a new 15 passenger mini-bus. A Ford E-350 Super Duty came to the YMCA through the generosity of the Danfoss Community Action Fund and the MS Foundation. The two grants received by the YMCA allowed them to seek out a safe and reliable form of transportation for the Summer Camp programs, YMCA Marlins swim team, and transportation between YMCA and Camp Clay. In addition, the YMCA will be able to use the Mini-Bus for two new programs that are coming in the near future. The two new programs will be SilverSneakers road trips and a fifth – eighth grade after school program. Information about both of these new programs will be released soon.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO