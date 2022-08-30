Read full article on original website
Delphos Herald
St.John's Competition Cheer Team 9-0
VAN WERT — St. John's High School Competition Cheer Team took the Varsity Tumble Division at the Van Wert County Fair Wednesday. The team in 9-0 in competition this season. Members of the St. John's Cmpetition Cheer team include, Myah Boggs, Ava Hershey, Kierstin Jackson, Alex Kessen, Lorelei McKeddie, Aubrey Metzger, Avery Mueller, Brezlynn Rohr, Kennedy Sterling, Riley Wiechart and Elayna Will.
YMCA of Van Wert County acquires new mini bus
VAN WERT — The YMCA of Van Wert County recently acquired a new 15 passenger mini-bus. A Ford E-350 Super Duty came to the YMCA through the generosity of the Danfoss Community Action Fund and the MS Foundation. The two grants received by the YMCA allowed them to seek out a safe and reliable form of transportation for the Summer Camp programs, YMCA Marlins swim team, and transportation between YMCA and Camp Clay. In addition, the YMCA will be able to use the Mini-Bus for two new programs that are coming in the near future. The two new programs will be SilverSneakers road trips and a fifth – eighth grade after school program. Information about both of these new programs will be released soon.
