Op-ed: Follow SMART train to Caliornia’s transit future
That’s the question I asked myself at Larkspur, in Marin County, after arriving on the ferry from San Francisco one recent morning. I was on my way to Petaluma, and had been looking forward to experiencing California’s newest and most spectacular ferry-to-train connection: the Golden Gate Ferry to the SMART train, the light rail line running through Marin and Sonoma counties.
6th Street Bridge debut shows some Angelenos like it hot
Nothing reveals the character of a city more than the way it opens a present. California saw as much this summer, as LA and San Francisco each tore the wrapping paper off a beautiful civic gift. Comparisons are instructive because the gifts in question are so similar. LA’s new 6th...
Angelenos are furious about ‘Fast’ filming, want safe neighborhood back
“Fast and Furious” movie fans rev up their engines while doing donuts and spewing exhaust at all hours of the day and night in Angelino Heights, near Echo Park, and residents say they are fed up. Some parents say the dangerous driving has made their kids too scared to go outside, thinking a car will lose control.
Soccer Mommy: ‘Shotgun’
Some say Soccer Mommy’s third album “Sometimes, Forever” is her boldest and most adventurous work yet, and we’re inclined to agree. On “Shotgun,” the gifted rocker taps into the idea that neither happiness nor sorrow are permanent. See Soccer Mommy Live. 12/11/22 - Santa...
ÌFÉ: ‘Heart Full of Love’
Tomorrow night, KCRW’s Summer Nights continues at Grand Performances, where New Orleans-based African American producer and percussionist ÌFÉ will hit the stage. ÌFÉ sees his live electronic musical project as an extension of his spiritual life and works in tandem with his lifelong dedication to African diaspora percussion. We hope to experience “Heart Full of Love” al fresco on Saturday night.
