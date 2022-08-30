Read full article on original website
Ohio city to use American Rescue Plan Act funds on various projects
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — With the 30 largest cities across Ohio receiving $325 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, they’re getting the chance to work on some much-needed to-do items. What You Need To Know. Study shows the different ways Ohio's 30 largest cities are spending...
The wait for a Black Florida farmer to obtain a medical marijuana license continues
John Allen spends most of his time these days working on Black Mule Coffee, a cannabis-infused premium coffee brand that his company recently launched. But his workload with Black Mule could be considered just a warmup if he is chosen as the recipient of the medical marijuana license set aside for a Black farmer that the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use is expected to act on soon.
Labor Department bestows highest honor on frontline workers
The Department of Labor honored frontline workers across the country in a ceremony Thursday for their "sacrifices and continuous efforts" as they supported communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials inducted grocery workers, educators, maintenance, nurses, electricians and other essential workers to the Labor Department's Hall of Honor, a showcase that...
Even with mass adoption, electric vehicles increase demand on the electrical grid only slightly
LOS ANGELES — As California heads into a third Flex Alert in as many days Friday, the power grid operator that issues them is encouraging electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicles before 4 p.m. or after 9 p.m. On exceptionally hot days like Los Angeles is currently experiencing, when so many people are running air conditioners, conservation is critical to ensuring enough electricity is available to prevent rolling blackouts.
Florida environmentalists push clean water constitutional amendment for 2024
Concerned about the estuaries, wetlands, lakes and rivers that continue to suffer from pollution and depletion in Florida, a group of citizens are attempting to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2024 that would guarantee the people the right to clean water in the Sunshine State. “We want...
Opponents to New York farm overtime reduction make final effort days before vote
Farmers and upstate New York lawmakers are pounding the drum in a final effort to urge the state Labor Department commissioner to reject a proposal to reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours. The Farm Wage Board will vote in a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
Busy Sunday expected along Central Florida beaches
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday crowds are expected on Space Coast beaches Sunday. And for those hitting the water, authorities are reminding swimmers hat staying close to the lifeguard stand is a safe place to be. A lot of locals and vacationers alike will be enjoying the sunshine today.
Wisconsin electric vehicle registrations on the rise
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Broadway Volkswagen keeps a white Volkswagen ID 4 demonstration vehicle on hand for curious customers. The electric SUV is there to help give prospective buyers a glimpse at what EV technology has to offer. “I think a lot of people are just very impressed once they...
New York attorney general calls on credit card companies to categorize gun sales
New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to three major credit card companies Friday urging them to create a specific category for all gun and ammunition sales. James and Bonta wrote MasterCard, Visa and American Express asking for a new merchant category...
Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.
Wisconsin tourism rebounds into the Labor Day weekend
MILWAUKEE — The highways and byways across the Badger State are likely to be quite busy over the next three days, as the momentum from a busy 2022 will most certainly continue through the Labor Day holiday weekend. “If this past summer season is any indication, it’s going to...
New test announced by AdventHealth to more quickly detect deadly brain-eating amoeba
FLORIDA – AdventHealth announced on Thursday the development of a new test to more quickly detect and treat potentially deadly infections caused by amoebas found in fresh water in Florida and other areas. What You Need To Know. AdventHealth announced on Thursday the development of a new test to...
Universal unveils HHN Tribute Store, Disney sets end date for 50th celebration and Busch Gardens shares Spooktacular details
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. As Halloween Horror Nights, Howl-O-Scream — and events all over Central Florida and Tampa Bay — gear up for a scary start to the season, Ashley Carter and Allison Walker break down all the biggest theme park events, plus nighttime haunts and family-friendly attractions. It's your guide to getting your scare on! It's this week's episode of the Attractions Insider podcast.
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
New Netflix series 'Lost Ollie' features Bernheim Forest's wooden giants
CLERMONT, Ky. — There’s a new Netflix limited series created by Kentuckian and artist getting positive reviews. “Lost Ollie” visits several Kentucky destinations, including Bernheim Forest in Clermont. What You Need To Know. "Lost Ollie" is a limited series on Netflix. Show creator Shannon Tindle is a...
