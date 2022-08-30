Cedar Creek Fire puts up big smoke plume visible from Central Oregon; Rum Creek Fire threatens 7,600 structures

Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
KTVZ
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving N. California fire; Hwy. 97 shut south of Oregon border￼
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire in Northern California is threatening hundreds of homes and at least 5,000 residents across three communities have been ordered to leave immediately, while HIghway 97 has been closed 20 miles south of the Oregon border. The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office ordered...
KTVZ
California wildfires grow as evacuations are ordered
As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size since Friday and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,254 acres with 25 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire now 18,385 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon
Per an ODF update on Saturday morning, the fire has grown to 18,385 acres and is 17% contained. One home and two other structures have been lost. "A cold front moved past the Rum Creek Fire late on Friday, bringing gusty winds," ODF states. "The winds were strongest on the ridges and in drainages with a west-east alignment, with gusts recorded up to 25 mph. The fire stayed within the primary fire lines except for two spot fires, near Crawford House by Galice and west of McKnabe Creek. Firefighters attacked these spot fires and kept them small. Today, aircraft will use infrared imaging to search for additional spot fires."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
KTVZ
DEQ air quality advisory in place until Tuesday; temps stay warm
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory that is now in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday for Deschutes and Wallowa counties, among others, due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. DEQ expects intermittent moderate to unhealthy smoke in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVZ
Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) east of Pendleton and into Ontario. Officials said the westbound lanes that were closed...
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGW
School bus catches on fire in Washington state
A school bus with the Toledo School District in Lewis County, Washington caught on fire. All of the students had already been dropped off and no one was hurt.
Hero WA fish and wildlife officer saves 4 lives in 1 year. ‘It needs to be done more’
In Washington state’s most remote wilderness, he relied on training and teamwork to save four people, including a 1-year-old.
DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O.
The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division asked the public Wednesday to help find Chloe Brinegar, a 15-year-old in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9 and is believed to be in danger. The post DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
REPORT: Founder of company dies due to mountain biking injuries in Colorado
According to a report from local news organization Post Independent, a 58-year-old man named Michael Kersting, of Wilmington, North Carolina, has died following a mountain biking accident that put him over the handlebars at Snowmass Ski Area. A company website for Kersting Architecture lists Michael Ross Kersting as the founder of the firm, with the company being started in 1995.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVZ
Heat Advisory issued September 1 at 2:35PM PDT until September 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures of 98 to 105 expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast. Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN…From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay...
KTVZ
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
KTVZ
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
insideedition.com
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
Comments / 0