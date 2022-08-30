ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
The Hollywood Gossip

Bethenny Frankel Thinks Meghan Markle is Acting Like a Has-Been Housewife

For years, Meghan Markle was the target of a vicious campaign of racism and harassment. Actually, it’s still happening. If anything, some became more virulent after she and Harry departed. The difference is that, now, Meghan can speak about the royal family and racist British tabloids without issue. But...
The Hollywood Gossip

Big Brother Recap: Two Houseguests Expose Racism in the House

Big Brother has been criticized throughout its 24th season for cherry-picking what to show on the episodes. The live feeds of late have shown Kyle Capener making problematic statements that have been primarily been omitted from the series. There has been an uprising from fans to get this shown on...
