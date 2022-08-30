Read full article on original website
titantime.org
Washington Commanders Running Back Shot Twice
On Sunday afternoon this past weekend the Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice after attempting to stop a carjacking in Northeast D.C. During the carjacking Robinson was shot once in the leg and once in the hip and has undergone surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Police Chief Robert Contee said “At some point during the course of this robbery attempt, our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, [and] was able to actually wrestle that firearm away from one of the suspects. And [then] he was shot twice by the second suspect.”
Nick Saban Talks the Size of Alabama’s Cornerbacks
The cornerback position battle is far from settled as Alabama opens the season on Saturday against Utah State. Kool Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks were listed as co-starters at the number one corner spot, and Terrion Arnold and Khyree Jackson at the other. All four have the physical talent to excel at the position, but Nick Saban highlighted the size and length of Jackson and Ricks during his Wednesday presser.
Utah State Head Coach Reveals “Advantage” Over Alabama
Utah State head coach, Blake Anderson, appeared a Utah local radio station on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Anderson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard from 97.5 The Zone, a commercial radio station licensed to Coalville, Utah and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.
The County High Wildcats Embrace A Shift In Culture
As we head into Week 3 of the West Alabama High School season, we look back at the Week 2 Coach of the Week: Tuscaloosa County High Defensive Coordinator Antonio Ford. Coach Ford grew up right here in Tuscaloosa attending Holt High School. "Football was almost forgone conclusion. I was...
KEM Visits the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Take a look at some photos from the KEM concert in Tuscaloosa, AL last night!
2 killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victims have been identified as Rodriquez Powell, 32, and Justin Taylor, 35. Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to BPD, officers received a call around 1:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street on multiple people shot. Upon […]
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
dbknews.com
Alleged racist incident at BYU vs. Duke match cut deep for Maryland volleyball
Middle blocker Rainelle Jones kneels during the national anthem before Maryland's 3-2 loss to No. 14 Penn State on Sept. 29, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Last November, before Maryland volleyball’s match against Nebraska, Rainelle Jones knelt during the national anthem, only to be showered with remarks including, “Stand up, you piece of trash,” from disapproving Cornhusker fans.
wvtm13.com
UAB vs Alabama A&M football game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Blazers football team opens the 2022 season against Alabama A&M Thursday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Watch the video above to learn more. UAB VS AAMU. Who: UAB (0-0) vs. Alabama A&M (0-0) Where: Protective Stadium –...
wbrc.com
UAB working to better the fan experience
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are heading down to Protective Stadium for a Blazer football game this season, get ready for a new experience. UAB is adding a DJ in “Blazer Village”. They believe the first game will be a wildly successful kick-off event. Their marketing teams...
wvtm13.com
2 shot and killed in Birmingham's Inglenook area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are on the scene of a deadly double shooting Saturday afternoon in the Inglenook area. Police got a call around 1:40 p.m. that multiple people had been shot on Inglenook Street. When officers arrived they found two men in a car, each with several...
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
Man shot in head, killed on stoop of his apartment in DC
Metropolitan Police Department are on scene at 18th and Minnesota SE where a man was shot in the head. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at around 6:40 a.m. Friday, September, 2.
Food Truck Thursday: 1918 Catering
Jason says that the "dirty fries" are their most popular dish right now.
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama A&M drops opener at UAB, 59-0
A blocked punt, fumble recovery and interception for a touchdown gave UAB a 28-0 lead in the 1st quarter. Alabama A&M could never recover as they fell 59-0 Thursday.
Friday football roundup: Gardendale, Clay-Chalkville post blowout wins, more
Gardendale scored 28 first quarter points and cruised to a 63-21 victory over Mortimer Jordan in Birmingham area high school football action. The Class 6A eight-ranked Rockets (2-1) got three first quarter touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Nelson, one running and two passing, and Kedrick Storey added a 4-yard run. Nelson...
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
bscsports.net
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: WAR MEMORIAL STADIUM
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham-Southern football team is set to open up its 2022 season this Saturday, Sept. 3 against McMurry University at 1 p.m. The game will take place at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. Below are a few things to note before you go. Parking. Parking...
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
