ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
titantime.org

Washington Commanders Running Back Shot Twice

On Sunday afternoon this past weekend the Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice after attempting to stop a carjacking in Northeast D.C. During the carjacking Robinson was shot once in the leg and once in the hip and has undergone surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Police Chief Robert Contee said “At some point during the course of this robbery attempt, our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, [and] was able to actually wrestle that firearm away from one of the suspects. And [then] he was shot twice by the second suspect.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Talks the Size of Alabama’s Cornerbacks

The cornerback position battle is far from settled as Alabama opens the season on Saturday against Utah State. Kool Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks were listed as co-starters at the number one corner spot, and Terrion Arnold and Khyree Jackson at the other. All four have the physical talent to excel at the position, but Nick Saban highlighted the size and length of Jackson and Ricks during his Wednesday presser.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Washington, DC
CBS 42

2 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victims have been identified as Rodriquez Powell, 32, and Justin Taylor, 35. Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to BPD, officers received a call around 1:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street on multiple people shot. Upon […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
dbknews.com

Alleged racist incident at BYU vs. Duke match cut deep for Maryland volleyball

Middle blocker Rainelle Jones kneels during the national anthem before Maryland's 3-2 loss to No. 14 Penn State on Sept. 29, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Last November, before Maryland volleyball’s match against Nebraska, Rainelle Jones knelt during the national anthem, only to be showered with remarks including, “Stand up, you piece of trash,” from disapproving Cornhusker fans.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Police#Hospital#Washington Commanders
wbrc.com

UAB working to better the fan experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are heading down to Protective Stadium for a Blazer football game this season, get ready for a new experience. UAB is adding a DJ in “Blazer Village”. They believe the first game will be a wildly successful kick-off event. Their marketing teams...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

2 shot and killed in Birmingham's Inglenook area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are on the scene of a deadly double shooting Saturday afternoon in the Inglenook area. Police got a call around 1:40 p.m. that multiple people had been shot on Inglenook Street. When officers arrived they found two men in a car, each with several...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
bscsports.net

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: WAR MEMORIAL STADIUM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham-Southern football team is set to open up its 2022 season this Saturday, Sept. 3 against McMurry University at 1 p.m. The game will take place at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. Below are a few things to note before you go. Parking. Parking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy