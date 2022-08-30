ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WRAL News

Rocky Mount elementary school changing how students are disciplined

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount elementary school is working to change the way their students view learning and overhaul the discipline process to target negative behaviors — not children. A new position called a Restorative Justice Specialist is leading the charge to make students feel safe at Baskerville Elementary, and the school says it’s already paying off.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
GREENVILLE, NC
greenvillenc.org

Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted

GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
piratemedia1.com

The importance of Pirate Nation to ECU football

East Carolina University football (0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will need as much support as possible to garner the most success during the season to come. The Pirates enter the 2022 season with seven home games and five away games, with four of the seven home games coming at the start of the season.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
KINSTON, NC
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WITN

Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half. 2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a...
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Annual Ayden Collard Festival returns next weekend

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning next weekend for some family fun. The Ayden Collard Festival is set for Sept. 9 and 10. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens. The opening ceremony is...
AYDEN, NC
WRAL

Haunted History in Little Washington

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Whether you love a good ghost story, want something fun and fright-filled to do, or just love learning about history, Little Washington has you covered this Halloween season. Terry Rollins, Youth Services Librarian at Brown Library and coordinator of...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC

