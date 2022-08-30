Read full article on original website
Related
Rocky Mount elementary school changing how students are disciplined
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount elementary school is working to change the way their students view learning and overhaul the discipline process to target negative behaviors — not children. A new position called a Restorative Justice Specialist is leading the charge to make students feel safe at Baskerville Elementary, and the school says it’s already paying off.
9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
greenvillenc.org
Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted
GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
WITN
Member of the U.S. Navy dresses as school mascot on return to ENC to surprise her dad on his birthday
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday night means football, but that wasn’t all that was going on at one game in the east as a member of the U.S. Navy, who graduated from Farmville Central last year, decided to surprise her dad on his birthday, who she hasn’t seen since Christmas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
piratemedia1.com
The importance of Pirate Nation to ECU football
East Carolina University football (0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will need as much support as possible to garner the most success during the season to come. The Pirates enter the 2022 season with seven home games and five away games, with four of the seven home games coming at the start of the season.
WRAL
Parents want action after Edgecombe Edgecombe County Schools score poorly
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Parents want action after Edgecombe Edgecombe County Schools score poorly. Edgecombe County Public Schools ranks among the five worst counties in the state for the...
Ready for ECU return, NC State assistant Ruffin McNeill ‘looking forward to the competition’
McNeill is in the ECU Sports Hall of Fame. “The emotions will be different (Saturday),” he said. “I’ve played on that turf, I coached on that turf. I was 17 when I first played on that thing. That was many moons ago, so I’m looking forward to that.”
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former North Carolina Sunday school teacher gets up to 109 years for rape
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school at a North Carolina church was convicted Monday of rape and other sexual crimes, a prosecutor said. Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson said in a news release Tuesday that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from […]
Ahoskie, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bertie High School football team will have a game with Hertford County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
East Carolina shanks extra-point attempt for early candidate of worst miss of season
East Carolina had a chance to tie the game against N.C. State with 2:58 remaining, but the extra point attempt was shanked off to the left, and never had a chance to be good. Owen Daffer simply sent the ball way left and it was several feet from the left upright. He made 2 earlier extra-point attempts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Child dies after reported fight at an Eastern North Carolina high school, officials say
An investigation is ongoing.
wunc.org
Enfield native Mondale Robinson came home to halt Black pain and white supremacy
For nearly 100 years, a monument to Confederate veterans stood in Enfield, a small town north of Rocky Mount. Earlier this month, the town commission voted to remove it. Then, the mayor of Enfield, Mondale Robinson, volunteered to do it himself. He did it on Facebook Live with a hammer and bulldozer.
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
WITN
Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half. 2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a...
WITN
Annual Ayden Collard Festival returns next weekend
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning next weekend for some family fun. The Ayden Collard Festival is set for Sept. 9 and 10. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens. The opening ceremony is...
WRAL
Haunted History in Little Washington
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Whether you love a good ghost story, want something fun and fright-filled to do, or just love learning about history, Little Washington has you covered this Halloween season. Terry Rollins, Youth Services Librarian at Brown Library and coordinator of...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch NC State vs. East Carolina Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the East Carolina Pirates face the #13 NC State Wolfpack from Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. East Carolina Pirates vs. NC...
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
Comments / 0