goodmorninggloucester.com
NEW THIS YEAR AT SATURDAY SCHOONER FESTIVAL – HERITAGE GALLEY our food truck court located in front of Maritime Gloucester
Maritime Heritage Day is this Saturday from 10am to 4pm! This is when we bring the Gloucester Schooner Festival to you! Maritime Heritage Day is filled with land-based activities over three sites with something for the whole family. We have live heritage demonstrations, schooner deck tours, kids crafts, art displays, an underwater drone, history talks, schooner sails and NEW THIS YEAR – HERITAGE GALLEY our food truck court located in front of Maritime Gloucester. Come Join us for some great food and a day exploring our maritime heritage!
goodmorninggloucester.com
CAPE ANN BIG BAND PERFORMS AT FREE MUSIC ON MEETINGHOUSE GREEN CONCERT FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9
CAPE ANN BIG BAND PERFORMS AT FREE MUSIC ON MEETINGHOUSE GREEN CONCERT ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 6:00 P.M. The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation welcomes the Cape Ann Big Band in the final concert of the seventh season of Music on Meetinghouse Green. at the corner of Middle and Church Streets...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Bar Competition At Tonno Gloucester Tonight!
The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org
goodmorninggloucester.com
Happy To Report We Donated $331.40 To The Gloucester Boxing Club Through Our Save The Beaches- Eat More Plovers T Shirt and Cap Sales
goodmorninggloucester.com
Schooner Fest 2022 Kicking Off Today: Making More History Happen
Schooner Fest 2022 is kicking off down at the Maritime Gloucester docks just about now (5:30-7:30 Thurs Sept 1 2022) with the Schooner Challenge and other activities on the Harbor Loop including music and food! Get down there if you can but don’t miss other fun this weekend. Check out the schedule here. It’s going to be epic and you do not want to miss the fun.
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Gloucester Fire Department Announces Fireworks Display, Urges Community to Leave Show to Professionals
GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith reports that a professional fireworks company will provide a fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor as part of the Gloucester Schooner Festival on Saturday, and Chief Smith is encouraging residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The large fireworks display will be held...
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
Coyote incidents getting close to home ~ One Bedford dog’s close encounter
Coyotes have been in the news recently, with separate attacks on dogs in Wayland, Sudbury, and Concord. All are fairly close to home but still remain somewhat abstract. But this past Sunday a coyote incident became real when Dunkin, a chocolate Labrador retriever, had his own encounter and found himself surrounded by at least two coyotes.
goodmorninggloucester.com
City of Gloucester Announces New Restrictions on Outdoor Water Use
GLOUCESTER – Mayor Greg Verga and the City of Gloucester wish to update the community on water use restrictions, and urge all residents and businesses to conserve water whenever possible. The City is implementing an immediate two-week ban on all non-essential outdoor water use. This change means that hand...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Ribcraft Wavewalker Is Pretty Badass
This guy drives by the dock every now and again and I’m always admiring this beast. Ribcraft Rigid Inflatable Boats are manufactured in Marblehead, MA, just down the line from us in Gloucester and their instagram account is pretty interesting- https://www.instagram.com/ribcraftusa/. I’m hoping to get down there when things...
everettleader.com
Its Only Major Supermarket, Everett Loses Stop & Shop
Call it the end of a supermarket era in the city of Everett. Call it what you will. The closing down of the Stop and Shop on the Revere Beach Parkway on the cusp of a titanic size wave of new residential units going up, leaves the city without a major super market.
universalhub.com
Bold bicyclist braves Boston's big burrow
Watertown News
Changes Coming to Watertown’s Trash, Recycling & Large Item Pickups
Watertown residents will be seeing changes to the City’s trash and recycling program. Beginning Sept. 12, 2022, the recycling center will be open an additional day, composting is available, and there will be changes in how to dispose of large items, appliances and mattresses. The Watertown Department of Public...
Watch: Trailer of Hulu’s ‘The Murders Before the Marathon,’ explores journalist’s findings of triple-homicide case and Boston Marathon bombings
Hulu will exhibit the case of the triple murders that occurred in Waltham over a decade ago and the possible relationship they have with the infamous Boston Marathon bombings. Brendan Mess, Erik Weissman and Raphael Teken, were found slain inside 12 Harding Ave. in Waltham on Sept. 11, 2011, 10 years after the 9/11 attacks, MassLive previously reported.
Moving truck’s roof sheered off after striking overpass in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. — A truck’s roof was completely sheered off after it struck an overpass in Boston on Thursday as many college students moved back to the area for the start of a new semester. A U-Haul truck crashed into a bridge that runs over Soldiers Field Road...
WGME
Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
everettleader.com
Because Of Port Area Restrictions, Revolution Stadium Not A Slam Dunk
No one in their right mind from Everett would consider keeping the waterfront across from the Encore Casino and Hotel a polluted, industrial wasteland as it is today, as opposed to a Revolution soccer stadium and expanded development of entertainment venues along the Everett shoreline. However there is something called...
nbcboston.com
Surf Seafood Opens at Woburn Village
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A pair of seafood restaurants in New Hampshire have been joined by a new location in the Greater Boston area. According to its website, Surf Seafood is now open at Woburn Village, a new mixed-use development located at the site of the old Woburn Mall. The new outlet offers such items as calamari, fried crab cakes, sauteed sea scallops, sushi, king crab cocktail, smoked trout, baked haddock, fish and chips, fried clams, miso salmon, cold and hot lobster rolls, and a shrimp burger.
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
