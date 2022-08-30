Schooner Fest 2022 is kicking off down at the Maritime Gloucester docks just about now (5:30-7:30 Thurs Sept 1 2022) with the Schooner Challenge and other activities on the Harbor Loop including music and food! Get down there if you can but don’t miss other fun this weekend. Check out the schedule here. It’s going to be epic and you do not want to miss the fun.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO