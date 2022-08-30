Read full article on original website
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of Labor Day sales — starting at $8
Labor Day weekend is the de-facto "end of summer", but that doesn't mean the fun is over, too! We still have this sweet long weekend to get in all the good stuff, and thanks to amazing Labor Day sales across the internet, that good stuff includes kicking back and shopping it up!
The single best Labor Day deals at 15 top retailers — from Amazon to Zappos
Summer might be over, but our introduction to fall and cooler temps is marked by some of the year's best prices on gear we can't live without. Labor Day sales are here, and they're absolutely jaw-dropping. Discounts of 50% or more are popping up on everything from handbags to kitchen appliances. Whether you're in the market for fall staples or want to get a mega-early start on holiday shopping (the early bird does catch the worm, after all) you can find it here (and then some). Shop now and save big — well before everyone tries to do the exact same thing come November.
ETH leads crypto market cap above $1 trillion as markets rally after jobs data
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up more than 2% on Friday to trade above the crucial $20,000 mark, putting it on pace for gains during the week after falling towards this key level in late August. Ether (ETH-USD), however, continues to lead crypto rallies, as expectations for its mid-September Merge transition have...
What to expect from Apple’s Sept. 7 event
Apple (AAPL) will host its annual iPhone event on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Unlike in 2020 and 2021, when the company hosted virtual events, this year’s show will take place in person at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters. The event, which Apple announced with a “Far Out” tagline, is expected to...
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
